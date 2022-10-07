ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

With 80-degree days and little rain, is relief in sight for record warm October weather in Oregon?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

8 Outdoor Adventures In Oregon Ideal For This Warm Autumn Weather

While the unexpectedly warm and dry start to fall may make some Portlanders uneasy, we should make the most of the weather by continuing our favourite summertime pastimes into the gloomy season. The period between the end of the summer tourist season and the start of the autumn rains is...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ashland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Ashland, OR
Local
California Sports
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
thetrek.co

PCT Week 16: Southern Oregon, Lake Resorts and Swarming Mosquitoes

After some extra time in Ashland, Oregon waiting out the heat, were off! Southern Oregon awaits and it’s exciting being in a new state. It’s refreshing being somewhere new. While I loved California and re-exploring my backyard, it definitely felt long. We immediately have to climb out of the valley and it’s still hot. The weather is expected to cool down a bit the next few days. For now, we still have to deal with the remaining heat. Behind us, Shasta is still visible. The last few views of Northern California are slowly getting farther. The accomplishment of finishing California has finally hit me, it’s now time to explore Oregon!
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Morrison
Person
Cory Sullivan
KGW

When exploring Oregon, consider visiting Native nations

OREGON, USA — On Indigenous Peoples Day, Travel Oregon reminds us all that there are many opportunities to visit the rich homelands of Oregon's nine Native tribal nations. Spanning the length of the state from the Idaho border to the Pacific Coast, there are opportunities to explore the state's topography as well as abundant array of natural foods.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW

BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Ashland#Awards Ceremony#California Enduro#Mountain Challenge#Specialized Photos#Wild Rogue Events#Shasta Gravity#Immedia
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy