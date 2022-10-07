October "Most Dangerous" On The Roads

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - There will be extra police officers out on the roads in some areas of Virginia this weekend. The reason: the participating agencies are involved in Operation Crash Reduction, which will work to convince drivers to slow down and buckle up.

Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads. Over the past decade, ten percent of deaths on Virginia roads have occurred in October. The actual number is just shy of 800 deaths.

Virginia DMV Spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker attributes the increase in fatalities in October to the month having two holidays where some people have time off or party. She says that leads to increased numbers of people out and on the roads. It is also a month where daylight is decreasing.