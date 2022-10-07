ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Teen With Gun at Wythe Accused In Earlier Shooting

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Richmond Police say a 17-year old arrested with a gun at George Wythe High School Thursday is also accused of shooting a 15-year old in South Richmond on Monday. The 17-year old now faces multiple charges related both to the shooting and to having a gun on school property.

The 15-year old's injuries are no longer life-threatening. He was shot while on North Kinsley Avenue Monday evening. He was taken to the hospital by a relative.

The 17-year old's charges include possession by a minor, possession on school property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

