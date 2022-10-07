If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is currently available at GameStop. This is the second time we've seen this deal in the past few weeks, but other retailers sold out quickly the last time it was up for grabs. If GameStop sells out, you can get the Collector's Edition at Best Buy for $106.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO