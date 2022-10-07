Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Gamespot
Prime Day Xbox Sales: Steep Discounts On Games And Accessories
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Prime Early Access Sale is now live, offering huge discounts on dozens of today’s most popular Xbox games. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure or a challenging RPG, Amazon’s October sale is bound to have something that catches your eye.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day PS5 Deals: Exclusive Games And Plenty More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day is back--technically it's called the Prime Early Access Sale--and that means it's time to save big on lots of gaming products, including heaps of PlayStation games, accessories, and more. We've rounded up the best PS5 Prime Day deals. In short, you don't want to miss out on these savings. Whether you're looking for recent games at a discount, a new headset, or maybe even a charging station, a bunch of PlayStation products are discounted to their best prices of the year.
Gamespot
Walmart's New Anti-Prime Day Sale Features So Many Good Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale--essentially Prime Day 2022 round two--officially kicks off late tonight and runs for 48 hours (October 11-12). As usual, other major retailers are also getting in on the fun with huge sales of their own. Walmart's new Rollbacks sale is a prime example of this. Easily the best sale we've seen at Walmart since the retailer's last anti-Prime Day event, the Rollbacks sale features a staggering number of good deals. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals we could find.
Gamespot
Razer Controllers For PS5, Xbox, Switch Get Steep Prime Day Discounts
Whether you're on last- or current-gen hardware with your gaming, the controllers included with PlayStation and Xbox consoles are already great. But they can be better! Razer's particular lineup of high-performance controllers is worth the premium price that you'll pay for added features and a slick finish, but right now, you can grab those amazing peripherals for a discounted price.
Gamespot
Best Buy Flash Sale Features Hundreds Of Games And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day might be the most popular way to save cash on video games today, but plenty of other retailers are offering huge discounts right now--including Best Buy, which is discounting hundreds of games, accessories, laptops, and other popular gear. The Best Buy Flash Sale event runs through October 12, so make sure you check out the impressive lineup of price cuts before it disappears.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day TV Deals: Save Big During The Prime Early Access Sale
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day (Prime Early Access Sale) is now live, and if you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment system with a slick new TV, now is a great time to invest in a slab of high performance visual technology. The last few years have seen terrific advancements made in this hardware field, and with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles easier to acquire, seeing your favorite games run at 120Hz and with crisp 4K visuals is a sight to behold.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
Gamespot
Save Big On Gran Turismo 7 In This Prime Day Deal
After a rocky start (and some questionable post-launch decisions), Gran Turismo 7 is thriving as Sony's premiere racing simulator. Like previous entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 is an authentic and richly detailed dive into the world of motorsport, one where you go from rookie sensation to legendary driver across multiple global circuits.
Gamespot
Prime Early Access Deal: MacBook Air For $200 Off
Apple’s 13-inch Macbook M1 Air is 20% off as part of Amazon's October Prime Early Access Sale. The deal covers the 2020 model which is down to $799 ($1000), or $998 ($1198) with Apple Care+ protection. This particular configuration sports a 13-inch Retina display and runs Apple’s M1 processor,...
Gamespot
PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Gets A Big Prime Day Discount
2022 has been a big year for gaming, one that kicked off with a return to the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla's follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded on the ideas of the original game, amplified the visuals for its PS5 debut, and created an even larger world to thrive and survive in.
Gamespot
This Gigantic 40-Inch Gaming Monitor Is Just $650 For Prime Day
A PC monitor can be a Swiss army knife when it comes to work productivity, multimedia, and enjoying a few games. With a high refresh rate and compatibility with the latest graphics cards to ensure that you don't have to worry about any hideous screen-tearing issues, you can easily find a great middle ground between price, size, and features when you start shopping around for a new monitor. For Amazon Prime Day, there's a great deal on a monitor that checks all of these boxes.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition Is $100 Again
If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is currently available at GameStop. This is the second time we've seen this deal in the past few weeks, but other retailers sold out quickly the last time it was up for grabs. If GameStop sells out, you can get the Collector's Edition at Best Buy for $106.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Console Revenue Revealed In Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Legal Documents
Xbox Game Pass revenue has always been a mystery, and Microsoft's been quiet on how its subscription service performs. But in a series of legal documents related to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, first uncovered by Tweaktown, we have a number for the first time: Xbox Game Pass for consoles generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Coming To Meta Quest VR Headset
Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass are coming to the Meta Quest Store, it was announced during the Meta Connect event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage to reveal the news. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, subscribers can stream titles over the cloud, including the hundreds of games in...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Xbox Streaming Console Prototype Spotted On Phil Spencer's Shelf
Phil Spencer enjoys using his Twitter feed to tease new happenings at Xbox, and this particular device might herald an interesting new future for the brand. Spencer's latest shelf tweet included an old prototype of Xbox's Keystone streaming device, which caused many to wonder if an official reveal was imminent.
Gamespot
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
