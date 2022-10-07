Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kwos.com
Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff
The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Travis Noble -- an attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism -- claims his client was not drinking and driving. "I'm not sure how sitting in a parked vehicle not running waiting for someone to come pick you up is driving while intoxicated under Missouri law," Noble said. Chism was waiting to meet The post Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
krcgtv.com
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday. The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Boone Health reopens a clinic and experts say this could help Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — Today the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico formerly known as Noble Health opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medical clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office manager...
Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
kwos.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
