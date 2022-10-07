Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.

GRAY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO