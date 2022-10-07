ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
John M. Dabbs

Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big Event

Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.
GRAY, TN
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
visitweaverville.com

etc. Consignment Shoppe Boutique

We are consignment with a local flair. etc. Consignment is home to over 13,000 consignors and over 60 local artists, handcrafters and food vendors. Offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted items from local artists, locally made foods and a ever changing selection of ladies clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home accents and much more, all at an affordable price. Etc. Consignment is a must for both locals and visitors to Western North Carolina.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WJHL

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County officials are investigating after a shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the county’s sheriff. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Old Baileyton Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Delivery services to impact local economy

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants have combined on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Marion receives grant to repurpose downtown building damaged in fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Marion has been awarded the Virginia Main Street Grant to repurpose a downtown building that was damaged in a devastating fire. Last October, the Past Time Antique Emporium, a staple business in downtown Marion, suffered damaged due to an electrical fire. Over the summer, owners...
MARION, VA

