FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wcyb.com
Petworks Animal Shelter in Kingsport needs help finding homes for some furry friends
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Petworks Animal Shelter in Kingsport could use your help. They are currently at full capacity and need to get more than 350 cats and dogs adopted soon. News Five’s Rebecca Pepin visited the shelter today as part of “adopt a shelter dog month,” to...
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big Event
Halloween decorating in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. There's something about Halloween. In the United States, people choose to really begin decorating their homes for fun and for the enjoyment of others more than any other holiday earlier in the calendar year. The only holiday which trumps Halloween for lawn and home decorating (and even competitions) is Christmas - at least in the United States.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
wjhl.com
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more. According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the […]
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local student helps keep young lungs healthy
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — "Hit home runs - not vapes." - A campaign 13-year-old Bo Armstrong has been working on for more than a year with his peers at the Carter County Youth Coalition. Bo's dedication to his community and the influence he has on his younger peers is...
Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a […]
etxview.com
Always Right, Sometimes Wrong: October Is Pastor Appreciation Month
Who is the loneliest person in your church? Well, this may come as a surprise but, It just might be your pastor. In a survey conducted about a dozen years ago, the Fuller Institute of Church Growth reported the following statistics:. · 70% of pastors surveyed admitted that they had...
visitweaverville.com
etc. Consignment Shoppe Boutique
We are consignment with a local flair. etc. Consignment is home to over 13,000 consignors and over 60 local artists, handcrafters and food vendors. Offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted items from local artists, locally made foods and a ever changing selection of ladies clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home accents and much more, all at an affordable price. Etc. Consignment is a must for both locals and visitors to Western North Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County officials are investigating after a shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the county’s sheriff. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Old Baileyton Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
wcyb.com
Delivery services to impact local economy
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants have combined on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service.
wcyb.com
Bristol Virginia Transit adds Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock stop
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Transit has added a new stop. Buses will now be going to and from the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Bristol Virginia Transit said the addition of this stop makes it easier to get to the casino from downtown, and vice versa.
wcyb.com
Marion receives grant to repurpose downtown building damaged in fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Marion has been awarded the Virginia Main Street Grant to repurpose a downtown building that was damaged in a devastating fire. Last October, the Past Time Antique Emporium, a staple business in downtown Marion, suffered damaged due to an electrical fire. Over the summer, owners...
