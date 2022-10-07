Read full article on original website
FinTech Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Bankers Insurance, Protean Risk, Cover Genius: Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. FinTech Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross...
Flight Delay Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AIG, Allianz, PICC: Flight Delay Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Flight Delay Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AIG,
With The Increase In Tourism, The Travel Insurance Market Is Expected To Surpass $32 Billion By 2026
The Business Research Company's travel insurance market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market. /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in tourism is contributing to the growth of the travel insurance market. Travel insurance helps the tourism sector by providing financial help through certain packages that help travelers in medical emergencies, passport loss, flight cancellation, and misplaced or lost luggage. For instance, in 2019, according to the.
Aviation Insurance Market Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2030 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis
Aviation Insurance Market Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2030 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of aviation insurance solutions has increased over the years to help organizations to cover liability of the owner or operator for bodily injury to passengers or to persons other than passengers and for property damage. Medical costs, including loss of income, are usually paid to passengers suffering permanent total disability without the requirement of proving negligence. Furthermore, the type of coverage and the amount of premium depends on the type of aircraft that is being covered by the policy. Some policies even provide first flight coverage for aircraft that are built at home, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market.
Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Heart Disease Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Heart Disease Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Allianz, Cigna, Humana
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Small Medium Enterprise Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hints of Trouble Resurface for U.S. Commercial Auto Segment After Bright 2021
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. commercial auto insurers posted favorable results in 2021, with a combined ratio below 100 for the first time in more than a decade. However, according to an AM Best report, first-half 2022 results point to a reversal of fortune, similar to the troubling results of the 2010s.
VEREINIGTE HAGEL, Germany's Leading Agricultural Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete P&C Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform IDITSuite with. Germany. -based VEREINIGTE HAGEL, the country's leading provider of insurance to the agricultural industry. VEREINIGTE HAGEL's current, historically grown application landscape...
Chubb Latin America and Tenpo Sign Regional Alliance
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, and Tenpo, the neobank that integrates the portfolio of Krealo, the corporate venture capital of Peruvian Grupo Credicorp, today announced a regional alliance to co-create customized digital insurance offerings for the app's millions of customers in.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (. Denmark. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet...
Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry’s First Geolocation Solution for Commercial and Residential Risk Assessment
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many insurers and reinsurers face challenges when assessing property risks for multiple buildings and units that share a common address. To solve this problem and simplify underwriting and portfolio management processes,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has introduced...
AXA XL names Primary Casualty leader for North America Construction insurance business
According to Gary Kaplan , President of AXA XL's Construction insurance business, "Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability."
One80 Intermediaries Launches Multi-Carrier Pricing with ClarionDoor
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor, a. company, and provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with. Boston. -based,. (One80) and their contract binding division at Access One80. One80, a wholesale brokerage, managing general agency (MGA), and program...
New Risk Management Findings from Prince Sultan University Described (Does the Adaptive Market Hypothesis Reconcile the Behavioral Finance and the Efficient Market Hypothesis?): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aims to test the adaptive market hypothesis by using the myopic behavior of investors as a new proxy.”. The news journalists obtained a quote from the research...
Best's Review Discusses How Automakers Have Made Fresh Inroads into Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review delves into how carmakers are building new and more involved relationships with insurers. Partnerships and other similar steps offer auto insurers a way to gain and maintain market share in the highly competitive personal auto insurance space. In return, manufacturers can play a bigger role in customers' ownership experience. Read the full story in “Automakers Build New Insurance Future.”
Researchers at Begum Rokeya University Publish New Study Findings on Finance (Impacts of Insurers’ Financial Insolvency on Non-Life Insurance Companies’ Profitability: Evidence from Bangladesh): Business – Finance
-- Investigators publish new report on finance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “A stable and healthy insurance industry plays a vital role in sustaining an economy resistant to economic shocks by providing an efficient risk-transition mechanism.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote...
University of Medellin Researchers Yield New Data on Risk Management (Multi-Variate Risk Measures under Wasserstein Barycenter): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “When the uni-variate risk measure analysis is generalized into the multi-variate setting, many complex theoretical and applied problems arise, and therefore the mathematical models used for risk quantification usually present model risk.”
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
Riskonnect Partners with LineSlip to Streamline Insurance Program Management
The alliance automates insurance document data extraction and delivers intelligence dashboards, equipping risk managers with deeper program visibility. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with LineSlip Solutions, the leader in insurance technology for extracting and managing insurance program data. LineSlip’s AI technology is now integrated directly into Riskonnect’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution, enabling customers to significantly streamline and automate insurance program management.
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868,
