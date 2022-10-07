ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
94.5 PST

Sizzlin’ Hot! Here’s Where to Get The BEST Korean BBQ in NJ

Honestly, who doesn't love the sweet sound of sizzling Korean BBQ?. Korean Barbecue, aka "KBBQ", is a solid dinner option for dining out with family and/or friends, since most restaurants serve their platters on hot, sizzling grill plates right in front you on the table, which makes for a more sensory, interactive experience.
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
987thecoast.com

Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey

New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
