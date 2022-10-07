ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals-Eagles Week 5 video preview

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcUAR_0iQQ0Aug00

The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. The Eagles are 4-0 and are good on both sides of the ball. The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 and have not won at home this season.

What are some key stats for this game?

Check out the above video.

In terms of predictions, every single analyst on the panel predicts an Eagles win.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals cut 2 players Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, clearing roster spots for the active roster and the practice squad. They announced they released receiver Andre Baccellia, who was signed to roster off the practice squad last week. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this year and was on the practice squad for most of last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cardinals Eagles Week 5#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CFP rankings would look like after Week 6: There's a new No. 1

Week 6 of college football was loaded with great games. Through the the first half of the season, what excites me the most about the game this year is the depth of elite teams. Whether it be Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Tennessee, USC or even Oklahoma State. … I could legitimately see any of those teams putting up a fight in the four-team College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 football standings after Week 6

The Pac-12 Conference is in the heart of its 2022 schedule. Week 6 had plenty of surprises, with Arizona State upsetting Washington the biggest of them all. Utah-UCLA lived up to the hype as a Top 25 showdown, and the Bruins undefeated season continues after they defeated the Utes, 42,32, at the Rose Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy