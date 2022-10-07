Read full article on original website
GF man charged with stopping train
A Grand Forks man charged with disorderly conduct says he waved a train down to inform the engineer that he was in violation of city ordinance for blocking the 42nd Street crossing for 24 minutes. Grand Forks police were dispatched to a railroad crossing on the 5400 block of Demers...
GFPD investigating missing guns
Grand Forks police say a pair of handguns reported missing this morning have been located – but the investigation continues. Authorities were notified around 8:00 a.m. by Schroeder Middle School administrators that the firearms were missing from their home. Through the course of the investigation the weapons were found...
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
GF council reviews all things water…and drought
Supporters of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project will be asking The North Dakota legislature to commit $255 million dollars during the 2023 session. The Grand Forks council received an update on the plan last night (Monday). The presentation also included several models to illustrate how a drought might impact Grand Forks based on future growth and needs. The analysis also took into account the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant.
GF School Board: budgets and enrollment
The Grand Forks School Board gave final approval to a 2022-23 operating budget last night. The $119.8 million dollar spending plan holds the mill levy steady. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says the district is on a path to grow the budget reserve back towards a more acceptable level of 15% by 2026.
UND women 4th, men 10th in Summit League BB polls
UND finished fourth of ten teams in this year’s Summit League women’s basketball poll, voted on by coaches, sports information directors and media. South Dakota State is number-one, followed by South Dakota and Oral Roberts. NDSU is fifth. Meanwhile, UND guard Kacie Borowicz has been named to the...
UND’s Jandric is NCHC Defenseman of Week
Graduate student Chris Jandric was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Defenseman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. Jandric was dynamic on both ends of the ice for No. 3 North Dakota in a sweep over Holy Cross, notching a team-high four points on the weekend and finishing with a plus-3 rating to garner the first weekly honor from the NCHC.
