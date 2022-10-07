Supporters of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project will be asking The North Dakota legislature to commit $255 million dollars during the 2023 session. The Grand Forks council received an update on the plan last night (Monday). The presentation also included several models to illustrate how a drought might impact Grand Forks based on future growth and needs. The analysis also took into account the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO