Haudenosaunee flag raising held at Rochester City Hall in honor of Indigenous People’s Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In anticipation of Indigenous People’s Day, a Haudenosaunee flag was raised Thursday at Rochester City Hall.
Along with the flag raising, the Indigenous Day committee took time to plant four White Pine trees with Rochester’s youth in each of the four city quadrants — the White Pine is the Haudenosaunee Tree of Peace.As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land
The Haudenosaunee are a confederacy of Native Americans made up of five nations that live in Central and Western New York. They are also known by the Iroquois — a name given to them by the French.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1