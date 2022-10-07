Read full article on original website
NH drug pricing board to face second effort to repeal it
There will be a second attempt during New Hampshire's next legislative session to repeal a state board charged with helping the state reduce prescription drug costs for public employees with state, county, and local health insurance. A similar effort to repeal the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, created in 2020 with...
Column: In threat to public health, Florida publishes flawed and unscientific anti-vaccine 'study'
The spread of anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation has become one of the defining public health challenges of our time— so dangerous that it prompted the California legislature to make the practice grounds for revoking a doctor's license. The question arises from a new vaccine recommendation issued by Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general.
Stitt touts Medicaid management change
Daily Oklahoman (Oklahoma City) Gov. Kevin Stitt is defending his push to outsource management of the state's Medicaid program, one of his biggest policy achievements that. , his Democratic challenger, says she would work to undo if elected. In a state plagued by poor health outcomes, some of the lowest...
Superior HealthPlan Helps Texas Residents Understand Health Insurance Terms During National Health Literacy Month
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Texas residents begin selecting their health insurance coverage for 2023, it's an important time for individuals to better understand the terms, information, and services associated with health insurance. In recognition of National Health Literacy Month,. is providing insight into common...
Letter: The right time to do the right thing
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) Easing the burdens of our neighbors struggling to pay costly medical bills because they are in the. coverage gap when it comes to health insurance frequently reminds me of a Haitian proverb, "What the eye doesn't see, doesn't move the heart." The "gap" refers to...
Commentary: Hurricane Ian and the coming climate crash
Sun Chronicle, The (Attleboro, MA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Hurricane Ian a "once in 500-year event." If only. Floridians could then rebuild after Ian and return to business as usual. Unfortunately, because of climate change, past weather patterns are becoming less and less useful for pricing future weather-related risks....
Florida insurance companies' failure isn't just hurricane risk
Hurricane Ian's widespread damage is another disaster for Florida's shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in. are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed. $40 billion. Hurricane risk might seem like...
Beleaguered Bright slashes footprint, fully exiting ACA markets and restricting MA to 2 states
–Starting next year, Bright Health will no longer offer Medicare Advantage plans outside of California and Florida as the insurer chases profitability following recent losses.– The payer will also no longer offer individual and family plan products through its Bright HealthCare segment. In addition to the previously announced market exits, Bright will no…
crime Catalytic converter theft in state rising
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) A beam of light glints beneath Isaac Agyeman’s 2009 Prius, parked outside his. home early one August morning. One person is under the hatchback, another by its side and a third is stationed nearby. After a few mechanical roars and a quick scoot out from under the car, all three hurry away.
Universal Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the “Company”) today provided an update on Hurricane Ian. , Chief Executive Officer. “We’re focused on helping our policyholders rebuild and return to normalcy. Our claims, catastrophe response and customer service teams are on the ground and on the phone, helping our policyholders in their time of need. With our dedicated staff, our disaster preparedness planning and conservative reinsurance program, we’re well prepared for this event and maintain substantial reinsurance protection for any subsequent events. We’ve been serving the.
Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant Subpoenaed for His Texts with Brett Favre | VIDEO
*(CNN) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has again been subpoenaed amid an ongoing civil suit in a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal, and this time attorneys want to see communications between the ex-governor and former NFL and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Attorneys for one of the defendants in the state of Mississippi’s suit […] The post Former…
Experts slam Florida surgeon general’s warning on coronavirus vaccines
The guidance from the Florida health department came in a terse release at 6:12 on Friday evening, ahead of a three-day weekend: Joseph Ladapo, the state's top health official, warned young adult men to stop taking coronavirus vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, citing an "abnormally high risk" of heart-related deaths. But Ladapo's recommendation—…
Hurricane Ian leaves contrasting scenes in Florida
FORT MYERS, Florida, USA- Just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, a crowd of residents gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel's outdoor bar to enjoy drinks and live music. Arlan Fuller has seen the disparities while working in the hurricane-affected area to serve underserved communities with Project Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides…
TowneBank Promotes Skinner, Davis and Wallace
SUFFOLK, Va. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company” or “Towne”) (Nasdaq: TOWN) is pleased to announce the creation of new roles to lead its banking teams in. Virginia. and. North Carolina. . As part of its new board-approved leadership plan,. Brian Skinner.
N.Y. has fourth highest debt in the nation.
“People are feeling every single day that things are trending in the wrong direction,” said Michael Ruger, the chief investment officer of Albany- based Greenbush Financial Group.“ I hear from clients,‘ Wow, it cost me so much to go to the grocery store.’ They’ re noticing rent just went up 20%. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, national household debt was…
North Carolina woman charged with insurance fraud, false pretense
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Meranda Gail Whitley, 45, of 3612 Libby Lane, Midland, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies. Special agents with N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division accuse Whitley of obtaining payment from...
Hurricane Michael survivors offer advice in the aftermath of Ian
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Storm-weary residents of North Florida watched with knowing eyes as Hurricane Ian — initially forecast to hit their area — took a fateful turn to the east instead, pulverizing portions of the southwest coast and flooding communities across the. I-4 corridor and beyond. From.
