-- A patent by the inventors Burgess, Harlow ( Chandler, AZ , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Alongside new medical treatments and diagnostic technologies, modern medicine has spawned a complex ecosystem of service providers and insurers. It is not uncommon for an individual, in the wake of an event such as a car accident, to be receiving bills and other documents not only from their health insurance company, but also hospitals, doctors, specialists, ambulance companies, laboratories, pharmacies, and other parties. Each of these parties has their own timeline and procedure for payment, sometimes even using different terminology to describe the same thing. It is very easy for an individual to be overwhelmed by all of the moving parts that make up the system that is helping them get healthy.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO