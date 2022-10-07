Read full article on original website
EPIC acquires The National Benefit Corp.
West Des Moines, IA and San Francisco, CA – EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced that it has acquired The National Benefit Corp. The acquisition further expands EPIC’s geographic footprint in the Midwest across its life insurance, executive benefits, and financial advisory distribution businesses under the Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits umbrella. The transaction continues to broaden the reach of EPIC’s current Life and Executive Benefits practice and provides TNBC with an expanded and complementary portfolio of products and resources to facilitate growth and enhance client service.
Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry’s First Geolocation Solution for Commercial and Residential Risk Assessment
BOSTON , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many insurers and reinsurers face challenges when assessing property risks for multiple buildings and units that share a common address. To solve this problem and simplify underwriting and portfolio management processes,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has introduced...
Cogitate to Implement Digital Underwriting and Distribution of Commercial Transportation for ENGS
ATLANTA , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will be digitizing their systems with Cogitate DigitalEdge for their commercial transportation business. Cogitate DigitalEdge is a cloud native, full tech stack platform. DigitalEdge is powered with industry leading Low...
GRS Expands in Europe with Strategic Partnership CED
Global Risk Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has made further growth in. Europe. with the announcement of a strategic partnership that will enhance the delivery of specialty services to the markets in. the Netherlands.
Riskonnect Partners with LineSlip to Streamline Insurance Program Management
The alliance automates insurance document data extraction and delivers intelligence dashboards, equipping risk managers with deeper program visibility. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with LineSlip Solutions, the leader in insurance technology for extracting and managing insurance program data. LineSlip’s AI technology is now integrated directly into Riskonnect’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution, enabling customers to significantly streamline and automate insurance program management.
Bass Pro and CorVel Named Risk Management Team of the Year by Business Insurance
FORT WORTH, Texas , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation. (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, and. , a privately held retailer specializing in outdoor recreation, received the 2022 “Risk Management Team of the Year” award, given by Business Insurance’s. U.S. Insurance...
Schneider Electric forms strategic alliance with global reinsurer Munich Re and HSB to transform electrical and equipment risk
A global alliance bringing together Schneider Electric's flagship solutions with Munich Re and HSB's expertise in risk management. The collaboration will allow the curation and co-development of innovative solutions to address the electrical and equipment risk markets. BOSTON. ,. Oct. 11, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the...
One80 Intermediaries Launches Multi-Carrier Pricing with ClarionDoor
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor, a. company, and provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with. Boston. -based,. (One80) and their contract binding division at Access One80. One80, a wholesale brokerage, managing general agency (MGA), and program...
A.M. Best Affirms BETA Healthcare Group’s “A” (Excellent) Rating and Stable Outlook
Rating agency notes market leadership in hospital professional liability and strong financials. (BETA), the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the. and provider of a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages for healthcare organizations, has maintained its “A” (Excellent) rating with a “Stable” outlook from.
Patent Issued for System and method for healthcare document management (USPTO 11450417): Rivia Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Burgess, Harlow ( Chandler, AZ , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Alongside new medical treatments and diagnostic technologies, modern medicine has spawned a complex ecosystem of service providers and insurers. It is not uncommon for an individual, in the wake of an event such as a car accident, to be receiving bills and other documents not only from their health insurance company, but also hospitals, doctors, specialists, ambulance companies, laboratories, pharmacies, and other parties. Each of these parties has their own timeline and procedure for payment, sometimes even using different terminology to describe the same thing. It is very easy for an individual to be overwhelmed by all of the moving parts that make up the system that is helping them get healthy.
New era of property risk management enabled by transformational location intelligence technology
Nearmap announces product roadmap built on market-leading artificial intelligence platform: automated roof condition assessment, fire risk assessment, flood risk assessment, and artificial intelligence insights for natural disasters. Fifth generation of Nearmap AI also launched at annual customer event, Nearmap NAVIG8 2022. SALT LAKE CITY. ,. Oct. 11, 2022. /PRNewswire/ --...
Patent Issued for Hub for automated recovery after a critical event in shared mobility services (USPTO 11449946): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Gutsell,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11449946, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
College of Economics & Management Researchers Add New Data to Research in Agricultural Insurance (Causal Linkage among Agricultural Insurance, Air Pollution, and Agricultural Green Total Factor Productivity in United States: Pairwise Granger …): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Fresh data on agricultural insurance are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Xianyang, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Agricultural insurance and green agriculture are strongly related. Agricultural insurance not only motivates farmers to adopt environmentally friendly production technology and enhances the effectiveness of production, but it also accomplishes the goal of lowering the number of chemicals that are put into the environment.”
AXA XL names Primary Casualty leader for North America Construction insurance business
According to Gary Kaplan , President of AXA XL's Construction insurance business, "Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability."
NFP Announces Three-Year Partnership with The St. James, Becomes Gold Sponsor of The St. James Corporate Games
As the official insurance broker and consultant of this athletic powerhouse, NFP will elevate community well-being and impact across greater. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a new three-year partnership with. , a premier performance, wellness and entertainment...
University of Medellin Researchers Yield New Data on Risk Management (Multi-Variate Risk Measures under Wasserstein Barycenter): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “When the uni-variate risk measure analysis is generalized into the multi-variate setting, many complex theoretical and applied problems arise, and therefore the mathematical models used for risk quantification usually present model risk.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for utilizing electricity monitoring devices to mitigate or prevent structural damage (USPTO 11451043): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kawakita, Christopher N. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11451043, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...
Prime Therapeutics Presents Real-world Evidence-based Research
Specialty drugs are focus of AMCP poster presentations. EAGAN, Minn. , Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) (Prime) used its integrated medical and pharmacy claims data to evaluate the real-world evidence in specialty medicine claims. Studies from these analyses will be presented at the. meeting. Oct....
Study Data from State University of Jakarta Update Knowledge of Risk Management (Macroeconomics of Systemic Risk: Transmission Channels and Technical Integration): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The avenue to find a balanced assessment of systemic financial institutions needs the integration of macro and micro granular datasets.”. Financial supporters for this research include Australia...
