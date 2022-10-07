ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Judge rules Hlinovsky rape case will go to trial in Belmont County

By D.K. Wright
 4 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A rape case that began in 2005 will go to trial—again.

Fred Hlinovsky of Flushing, Ohio will stand trial for the 2005 rape of a juvenile.

The case went unsolved for years, until recent advancements in DNA led to an indictment of Hlinovsky, now 54.

A trial began but was declared a mistrial due to an apparent problem with evidence.

Since then, the defense entered a motion for the case to be dismissed.

Friday Judge Frank Fregiato denied the defense motion.

Court officials say a new trial date will be set on October 31.

