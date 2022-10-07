(KNSI) – Sartell is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with an open house. The event is Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Fire House, 501 Pinecone Road. Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says they enjoy hosting the event. “It’s a chance for us to invite the public in, give them a little bit of coaching on some different fire prevention tips within their own home that they can do. We also run about 300 kindergarteners through the station from the Sartell School District this week to go through some fire prevention stuff with.”

SARTELL, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO