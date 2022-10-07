Read full article on original website
Sauk Rapids Council Holding Hearing on Manea’s Meats Expansion
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Manea's Meats in downtown Sauk Rapids is planning another major expansion. The Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The proposed addition would be for just over 12,000 square feet of space along 3rd...
boreal.org
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota
Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Fire Hall Holding Open House Thursday
(KNSI) – Sartell is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with an open house. The event is Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Fire House, 501 Pinecone Road. Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says they enjoy hosting the event. “It’s a chance for us to invite the public in, give them a little bit of coaching on some different fire prevention tips within their own home that they can do. We also run about 300 kindergarteners through the station from the Sartell School District this week to go through some fire prevention stuff with.”
knsiradio.com
Sartell St. Stephen Education Foundation Silent Auction Open For Bidding
(KNSI) – Bids are being accepted for a silent auction benefiting students in District 748. The silent auction is a new part of the annual Toast to Autumn for the Sartell St. Stephen Education Foundation. The SSEF provides funds for programs within the district. Its focus is supporting academic programming from early childhood through 12th grade and providing scholarships to graduating seniors.
willmarradio.com
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
knsiradio.com
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson collided with the rear of Boser’s vehicle. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s car both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: Child Shot While Hunting Near Motley
(KNSI) – A 12-year-old child was shot during a weekend hunting trip in Cass County. Officials say the St. Paul boy was squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township near Motley when he was hit around 8:15 on Sunday morning. Investigators say the victim was shot by his 47-year-old uncle while they were on public land.
knsiradio.com
Man Shoots Stop Sign Near Little Falls
(KNSI) – A man is wanted for shooting at a stop sign at a rural intersection near Little Falls Monday evening. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a white man in his mid-40’s, about six feet tall, got out of a black SUV at the crossing of Iris Road and 160th Avenue. He stood in front of the vehicle at about 6:30 and fired at the stop sign with a pistol.
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
fox9.com
12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg. Courtesy of Stearns County Jail. A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend. Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two...
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
knsiradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Allegedly Threatening Apartment Residents and Fighting With Police
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old woman is in custody after a wild assault at an apartment building in Waite Park. According to a press release, police were called to a knife complaint on the 200 block of 3rd Street South at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. Several people said a woman was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife. Police arrived and heard yelling.
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
