NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska

A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms

Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and even the MatSu School District. And, of course, Juneau.

How does such a radical change get embedded into our society? Who is behind it and why is this policy nearly identical nationwide?

At its Aug. 31 board meeting, Anchorage School Board member Dave Donley asked, through a formal request for information, about this policy.

Donley asked, “Was this policy drafted based on any example or instruction and if so, what was the source document and where did it come from?”

The board had not voted on it because it is a guideline and not policy — a way to get around public scrutiny and board discussion.

Now we know that the NEA (teachers union), the ACLU, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, Gender Spectrum, and the Human Rights Campaign have provided the information and template to put transgender policy into school districts across America.

Here is a link to that document.

The Anchorage School District has modeled its “Transgender Guidelines” after that template.

The NEA and its collaborators have even included an appendix discussing the use of puberty blockers to delay the onset of puberty. This is to give the transgender-interested child a “pause button…to give the youth an opportunity to explore their gender identity without the distress of developing permanent, unwanted physical characteristics of their assigned sex at birth.”

Parents are mostly left out of the decision process and professional educators are put in charge of assisting the child to gender transition. Parents who do not agree with their child’s gender transition are locked out of the decision.

The Fairbanks NSB School District policy confirms this in its transgender policy: “School personnel should not disclose a student’s transgender status to others, including parents or guardians or other school personnel, unless there is a legitimate ‘need to know.’”

Since when did parents or guardians not have a “need to know”?

The Anchorage School District also leaves parents out of the decision-making process.

The NEA/ACLU further believe that “transgender youth need support of the adults (i.e., caregivers and educators) in their lives in order to develop a strong sense of self and thrive.” Parents need not apply if they aren’t in full agreement.

Professional educators have become the surrogate parents — not for student academic failure mind you, but just for a major life-altering decision that has enormous consequences.

The NEA/ACLU document even states that “it is irrelevant” if a parent objects to a child’s gender transition based on “sincerely held religious beliefs” or that the child is too immature to make this life-changing decision.

The NEA has taken this agenda even further by publishing “Legal Guidance on Transgender Students’ Rights” in 2016. It says if a female is uncomfortable with a transgender male in the female bathroom/locker room, that female must find a different bathroom/locker room to use.

Just as the National Association of School Boards last year asked the Department of Justice to label parents who criticized Critical Race Theory as domestic terrorists, three national medical groups are asking the DOJ to “take swift action to investigate and prosecute” those who allegedly threaten or target hospitals and physicians who provide transgender surgery to minors.

Our K-12 schools should be focusing on teaching academics, not gender transition issues.

By pushing these cultural changes to our children, school districts will continue to lose students. Consequently, school districts will lose state funding and staff at a time when districts cannot afford to lose students, classroom teachers, nor funding.

The illustration at the top of this story is from a tool that some school districts across the nation are using to influence very young children in gender identity by employing cartoon Barney-like tools to confuse our children about what sex they are.

Very young children are extremely impressionable and look up to their teachers with respect. Their minds are easily molded at the K-3 ages. And they are not molded by your belief system, but by the people in power of their curriculum.

Parents, are your children being taught to read? What is the content of the reading material?

Visit your kid’s classrooms and ask to see the curriculum the teacher is using. Don’t settle for less because your kids are your most important legacy. Our future depends on it.

David Boyle is an education writer for Must Read Alaska.