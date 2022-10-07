Cardinals' Rodney Hudson unlikely to play vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without their starting center, Rodney Hudson, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after practice Friday that he doubted Hudson would be able to play.

Hudson is listed on the injury report with a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. In Friday, media members in attendance saw he did not participate in the open part of practice.

His final game status will be known when the final injury report comes out Friday afternoon.

That means Sean Harlow will get the start at center.

This will give the Cardinals an added challenge. The Eagles have two huge, strong and athletic defensive tackles — veteran Fletcher Cox and rookie Jordan Davis.

Harlow will need to be at his best to slow them down.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh has missed practice time and backup guard Max Garcia as well, so the Cardinals will enter the game this weekend with a banged-up interior offensive line.

