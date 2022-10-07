ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy

PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
B2B BNPL Provider Hokodo Launches Shopify Integration

B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Hokodo has launched a new plug-in for use by B2B merchants that have webstores on the eCommerce platform Shopify. Now available to Shopify merchants in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, the plug-in enables these merchants to offer instant credit terms to eligible business buyers — deferring the payment by up to 60 days — while still getting paid upfront and being protected from risk, Hokodo said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions

Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services

Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools

Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
IMF Warns Global Growth Weighed Down by Economic Trifecta

An economic trifecta of runaway inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine and pandemic after-effects lingering from China are leading to gloomy projections of slow global growth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Global growth is expected to stay unchanged this year at 3.2% and next year slow to 2.7%, IMF...
Beyond EU, Regulators Move to Rein in Big Tech Dominance in Africa

From the $1.7 billion AdSense antitrust fine levied against Google in 2019 and the nearly $887 million privacy fine Amazon was issued last July, to the recent $405 million fine levied against Meta last month, Big Tech firms have been slapped with some of the largest corporate fines on record in the European Union.
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, say Kyiv officials

More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid air raid sirens heard in the country for the second day.“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.Another air raid siren...
Nobel Prize in Economics Cements Banks’ Unique and Trusted Role

The most recent Nobel laureates in economics confirm that banks have cemented a level of trust with consumers that is invaluable. The Nobel Prize in Economic Services was awarded to former Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke and to Douglas Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, economists, respectively, at the University of Chicago and Washington University.
Leader Telegram

Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity

LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. From those who fled in the 1980s after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to a younger generation of Iranians born and raised in Western capitals, many in the diaspora community say they feel an unprecedented unity of...
Protecting Kids From Metaverse Marketing Is No Game

Regulators in the U.S., the U.K. and the EU have each recently called for a crackdown on digital ads targeting kids, blaming big tech for not doing enough to prevent young people from seeing ads and other marketing messages promoting things ranging from sugary, high-calorie foods to pop-ups that encourage them to make in-game purchases.
UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
From Essential Supplies to Consumer Goods, Drone Delivery Gathers Steam in MEA

When it comes to last-mile logistics, drone delivery is one of the technologies gaining traction with the promise to transform the way consumers receive goods and supplies. But while there have been a few instances of successful drone delivery schemes in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been cautious in handing out licenses for autonomous flying vehicles out of concerns over safety.
FSB Says Stablecoins Might Speed, Cheapen X-Border Payments

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is looking at stablecoins as one way of achieving its goal of cutting the cost and time required to make cross-border payments. The FSB’s Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) said in a Monday (Oct. 10) report that it is “considering whether and how the use of well-designed and risk-managed [stablecoin arrangements] could enhance cross-border payments by addressing existing frictions, what opportunities and challenges this would entail, and how this could impact central banks’ core functions.”
