Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.

DE SOTO, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO