Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to approve plans to improve security
How to reduce your chances of getting breast cancer, what treatment options are available. Medical Oncologist Dr. Ann Stroh from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to discuss breast cancer screenings.
KCRG.com
Rural Community Food Pantry will relocate to larger building to meet growing demand for food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Rising costs at the grocery store are forcing more families to rely on pantries for food. The Rural Community Food Pantry in Dyersville will soon relocate to a larger space to meet the growing demand they’ve been seeing. ”We really do need cereal that’s one...
KCRG.com
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face. In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.
KCRG.com
Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The soft opening date for the Marion Public Library has been set for Nov. 10. Previously, library staff has said the soft opening date would be on, or near, Nov. 15. It’s now set for Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Staff with the library said...
biztimes.biz
Work underway in former Younkers as national retailers negotiate with Dubuque mall
Officials for Dubuque’s mall are in negotiations with three national retailers as work is underway in a space formerly occupied by Younkers. Kennedy Mall spokesman Joe Bell said he could not confirm which retailers mall officials are speaking with, as deals are not yet finalized. “At the current time,...
Daily Iowan
New Iowa City Community School District program to bring in paraeducators, train high school students
High school students and adult paraeducators in the Iowa City Community School District are three months into earning teaching credentials in the classroom through a new state program. The Teacher and Paraeducators Registered Apprenticeship started in August and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Workforce Development Agency...
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
KCRG.com
DNR, Dubuque residents share concerns about potential train merger
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed merger between two railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts. Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades. “It’s God’s little green earth down here.”. There’s only one road to get to...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
CRCSD host input session for new elementary school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members had the chance to give their input on what they’d like to see at the new elementary school. The new school is replacing both Arthur and Garfield elementary schools. The district is planning to close both schools. They would then combine their...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
'Golden Rule' boat carries anti-nuke message to Dubuque
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
KCRG.com
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar Schools: Student data not affected by ransomware attack
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School District has given an update after a ransomware attack hit the district back in July. District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard noted in a message to School families and staff that the district’s functionality was restored and that student data was not affected by the event. However, employee data may have been.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
