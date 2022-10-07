Read full article on original website
Delivery Firms Boost Alcohol to Keep Customers Coming Back and Spending More
DoorDash is making it easier for existing restaurant customers to adopt its beer, wine and spirits options as leading U.S. aggregators look to leverage their alcohol offerings to create additional sales occasions and/or increase typical orders’ basket size. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the delivery firm announced the launch of...
Report: Holiday-Related Commerce Expected to Slow or Even Drop
Online holiday-related commerce is expected to grow slowly or even dip this year, as several factors add up to a shopping season that’s quite different from last year’s. Adobe Analytics predicted that online spending during the season will grow only 2.5% — the lowest growth since the company began tracking this spending in 2015, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 10).
Real Time in-Store Inventory Data Is the Consumer Hook Big Retail Needs
Big retail has its work cut out for it. We’re nearly two weeks into the all-important fourth quarter, within sight of Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. And amid the inflationary pressures and paycheck-to-paycheck pressures, it may be the case that now, more than...
UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
CFOs Bring New Risk Mindset to Digitization 3 Years After Urgent COVID Shutdown
With any luck, there will never be another end-of-the-world business shutdown moment like that which was seen in March 2020, where companies large and small were instantly catalyzed to digitally adapt or die to a new remote reality all at once. As part of our 3rd annual Visa B2B Payments...
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
Startup CFO Says Tight Funding Market Creates More Sustainable Businesses
When Quan Zhang, joined specialty healthcare startup Thirty Madison last month to become the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO) following a 20-year stint at Pfizer and Sanofi, she was prepared for — and looking forward to — the change. Although the scale and funding protocols in...
Stripe Sees Surge in Platforms and Digital Payments Aimed at Truckers’ Productivity Problems
Two years into the great digital shift, there’s a clearer picture emerging of how age-old, analog businesses — the mainstays of the economy — are becoming ever-more streamlined and efficient. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the trucking industry, where moving freight more quickly (a necessity...
BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments
Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
Restaurants Test Productivity Measures to Drive Efficiency and ID Best Workers
As restaurants continue to face labor challenges, many are using new digital solutions to get smarter about how they tackle the issue, quantifying productivity for more effective incentives. Michael Lotz, director of operations at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, a biscuit business with restaurants, a food truck and a retail business,...
Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services
Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
From Essential Supplies to Consumer Goods, Drone Delivery Gathers Steam in MEA
When it comes to last-mile logistics, drone delivery is one of the technologies gaining traction with the promise to transform the way consumers receive goods and supplies. But while there have been a few instances of successful drone delivery schemes in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been cautious in handing out licenses for autonomous flying vehicles out of concerns over safety.
Neobank N26 Anticipates Breaking Even in Face of Losses
German neobank N26 said it has enough cash until it breaks even, although its finance chief is not ready to say when that will happen. According to multiple media reports Tuesday (Oct. 11), the company reported a 14% increase in net losses for 2021, the same year N26 raised $900 million at a $9 billion valuation.
UK FinTechs Call for Full Financial Data Sharing to Support Cardholders
Some U.K. FinTechs have accused various credit card issuers of not giving customers full access to their own data and costing consumers “millions.”. In a letter to City minister Andrew Griffith, Gavin Shuker, CEO of credit card management startup Cardeo, said that the 14.5 million interest-paying cardholders in the U.K. have been losing money amid the external pressures of the cost of living crisis, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Oct. 8).
Wayfair Moves Entire Data Center Operations to Cloud
In a bid to boost flexibility and better manage demand surges, online home furnishing retailer Wayfair has migrated its entire data operations to the cloud. The retailer previously had a hybrid cloud strategy but has now moved to a unified public cloud strategy based on Google Cloud, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) press release.
New PayPal Zettle Terminal Shakes Up and Wakes Up US Mobile POS Space
In a move well-timed for the resurgence of physical retail ahead of holiday foot traffic, PayPal is bringing its PayPal Zettle Terminal mobile POS solution — ‘Terminal’ for short — to U.S. retailers with a set of features to make it an attractive checkout tool for SMBs especially.
Blue Apron’s Amazon Launch Suggests Meal Kits Constrained by Subscription Model
Blue Apron appears to be finding that, in its push to expand to a wider audience, the subscription model may be holding the company back. The meal kit provider announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) the debut of non-subscription meal kits via Amazon in an effort to “remov[e] barriers to trials,” per a news release.
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
Dutch Online Grocer Crisp Acquires Food Supplier Eetfabriek, Raises $73M
Crisp, an app-only supermarket based in Amsterdam has raised 75 million euros ($73.2 million) in a new funding round that includes participation from new and existing investors. The Dutch grocery startup announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) that half of the funding came from long-term investors such as Target Global and Keen...
