PYMNTS

Delivery Firms Boost Alcohol to Keep Customers Coming Back and Spending More

DoorDash is making it easier for existing restaurant customers to adopt its beer, wine and spirits options as leading U.S. aggregators look to leverage their alcohol offerings to create additional sales occasions and/or increase typical orders’ basket size. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the delivery firm announced the launch of...
DRINKS
PYMNTS

Report: Holiday-Related Commerce Expected to Slow or Even Drop

Online holiday-related commerce is expected to grow slowly or even dip this year, as several factors add up to a shopping season that’s quite different from last year’s. Adobe Analytics predicted that online spending during the season will grow only 2.5% — the lowest growth since the company began tracking this spending in 2015, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 10).
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Real Time in-Store Inventory Data Is the Consumer Hook Big Retail Needs

Big retail has its work cut out for it. We’re nearly two weeks into the all-important fourth quarter, within sight of Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. And amid the inflationary pressures and paycheck-to-paycheck pressures, it may be the case that now, more than...
RETAIL
PYMNTS

UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers

Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
BUYING CARS
PYMNTS

BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments

Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services

Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

From Essential Supplies to Consumer Goods, Drone Delivery Gathers Steam in MEA

When it comes to last-mile logistics, drone delivery is one of the technologies gaining traction with the promise to transform the way consumers receive goods and supplies. But while there have been a few instances of successful drone delivery schemes in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been cautious in handing out licenses for autonomous flying vehicles out of concerns over safety.
ELECTRONICS
PYMNTS

Neobank N26 Anticipates Breaking Even in Face of Losses

German neobank N26 said it has enough cash until it breaks even, although its finance chief is not ready to say when that will happen. According to multiple media reports Tuesday (Oct. 11), the company reported a 14% increase in net losses for 2021, the same year N26 raised $900 million at a $9 billion valuation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
PYMNTS

UK FinTechs Call for Full Financial Data Sharing to Support Cardholders

Some U.K. FinTechs have accused various credit card issuers of not giving customers full access to their own data and costing consumers “millions.”. In a letter to City minister Andrew Griffith, Gavin Shuker, CEO of credit card management startup Cardeo, said that the 14.5 million interest-paying cardholders in the U.K. have been losing money amid the external pressures of the cost of living crisis, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Oct. 8).
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Wayfair Moves Entire Data Center Operations to Cloud

In a bid to boost flexibility and better manage demand surges, online home furnishing retailer Wayfair has migrated its entire data operations to the cloud. The retailer previously had a hybrid cloud strategy but has now moved to a unified public cloud strategy based on Google Cloud, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) press release.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

