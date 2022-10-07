ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test your knowledge: Oct. 7 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20du03_0iQPysi000

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Two new avian flu outbreaks have occurred in the Midstate, as abc27 reported this week. One involved a backyard chicken flock, and the other impacted a commercial farm. In what counties did the outbreaks occur?

According to an abc27 analysis of poll data , which candidate running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor has been consistently in the lead? The latest three polls showed the candidates separated by about 10-11%.

People around Carlisle may notice the sky glowing pink during evenings this month. What is causing this?

A former restaurant in Union County is set to be demolished this month. Before its permanent closure, the restaurant also had a large gift shop and became a travel destination for many. Which restaurant was it?

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 using 43 “indicators of livability,” and according to its new report, the best small city in the U.S. is here in the Midstate! Which city topped the list of the best small cities in America?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

