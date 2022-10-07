Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
You’ll Never Guess Where Oliver Stone Allegedly Got $5 Million to Make His Glowing Doc About Kazakhstan’s Ex-Authoritarian Ruler
Oliver Stone’s 2021 documentary about Kazakhstan’s former authoritarian ruler, Nursultan Nazarbayev, reportedly received at least $5 million in funding from a charitable organization run by none other than Nazarbayev, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. Qazaq: History of the Golden Man, directed by Igor Lopatonok,...
NewsTimes
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going...
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
Comments / 0