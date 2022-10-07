ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

NewsTimes

Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
NewsTimes

‘Quantum Leap’ At NBC to Extend Season 1 By Six Episodes

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the “Quantum Leap” revival. The original order of 12 episodes has now been extended to 18, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes. The series premiered on Sept. 19 as a sequel to NBC’s 1989-1993 series of the same...
NewsTimes

‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble

Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
NewsTimes

Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay on Cutting ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Knives Out’: ‘98% of the Editing is Shaping Performance’ — Creative Collaborators

The Middleburg Film Festival, running Oct. 13-16 in Virginia, will open with Noah Baumbach’s. “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, and the centerpiece “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion.”. Other films announced for the 10th edition are “The Whale” from helmer Darren Aronofsky and Ray Romano’s “Somewhere...
NewsTimes

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. On Tuesday afternoon, “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production...
NewsTimes

‘Rosaline’ Review: Witty Comedy Reimagines ‘Romeo and Juliet’ From a Forgotten Ex’s Feminist Perspective

Avid Shakespeare buffs might already be familiar with Rosaline. She’s not technically in “Romeo and Juliet,” but her name is briefly mentioned in the Bard’s tragedy all the same as an early romantic interest of Romeo Montague. Remember the original lover he follows into a party thrown by his family’s notorious adversaries, the Capulets, only to be struck by the sight of her cousin Juliet? Charming and witty despite being tidily formulaic and a little too tame, Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” delightfully assumes the unsung cousin’s perspective in Renaissance Italy, invading the era with a contemporary tongue and attitude amplified by stringy covers of modern tunes like “All by Myself” and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”
NewsTimes

The European Work in Progress Cologne Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), an annual film industry event taking place in Germany, has unveiled the lineup of its 5th edition which will showcase 28 projects selected out of 150 submissions. The event, set to take place Oct. 17-19 in the run up to the Cologne Film...
NewsTimes

Angela Lansbury, Tony Winner and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, the revered actor who won five Tony Awards and anchored the long-running smash TV series Murder, She Wrote, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, The New York Times reports. She was 96. Lansbury’s family confirmed her death in a statement, though a cause was not given. Lansbury was just...
NewsTimes

Sitges Fanpitch: ‘Bloody Mary,’ ‘Rain Catcher’ and ‘Krampusnacht’ Scoop Awards

The Sitges Film Festival, the biggest genre film event in Europe, has unveiled its Sitges Fanpitch and WomanInFan winners as the Catalan fest, one hour’s drive south of Barcelona, rapidly ramps up its industry program. Sitges Fanpitch feature film winners were “Bloody Mary,” “Rain Catcher” and “Krampusnacht.” “Super-Over” (“Superada”)...
NewsTimes

Scandinavian Company Nordisk Film Bows Advanced LED Virtual Production Stage (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordisk Film, the deep-pocketed Copenhagen-based Scandinavian film powerhouse, has launched an advanced LED virtual production stage. Named the Shortcut LED Stage, the venue will provide advanced virtual production services for TV, film, commercial shoots, music videos and live events from Scandinavian banners that are owned by Nordisk Film, as well as other companies around the world.
