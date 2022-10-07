Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Zack Morris, Isa Briones (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Goosebumps” series at Disney+ has added both Zack Morris and Isa Briones to its cast as series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively. The duo join previously announced cast members Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price as well as Justin Long. More from Variety. 'Dancing With...
NewsTimes
Jessica Frances Dukes, Alastair Mackenzie, Debi Mazar Join ‘Object Permanence’ (EXCLUSIVE)
They join previously announced star Millie Brady, who plays Brooke Brooks: a former supermodel who becomes a successful lifestyle mogul and is the first person to IPO herself. Production is currently underway in Poland and will continue in Thailand and Germany. “Apples” DoP Bartosz Świniarski is lensing the film.
NewsTimes
Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)
“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
NewsTimes
‘Devil in the White City’ Series at Hulu Loses Director Todd Field (EXCLUSIVE)
According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the search is now on for a new director. News of Field’s departure from the show comes just days after Variety also exclusively reported that series star Keanu Reeves had bowed out as well. More from Variety. Keanu Reeves Exits...
NewsTimes
‘Quantum Leap’ At NBC to Extend Season 1 By Six Episodes
NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the “Quantum Leap” revival. The original order of 12 episodes has now been extended to 18, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes. The series premiered on Sept. 19 as a sequel to NBC’s 1989-1993 series of the same...
NewsTimes
‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble
Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
NewsTimes
See Reunited ‘Veep’ and ‘The West Wing’ Casts Come Together for Livestream Benefit
The casts of Veep and The West Wing, two of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best TV Shows of All Time, reunited virtually for a livestream crossover event Sunday to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “The ultimate team-up!” Veep showrunner David Mandel tweeted Sunday to announce the event....
NewsTimes
Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay on Cutting ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Knives Out’: ‘98% of the Editing is Shaping Performance’ — Creative Collaborators
The Middleburg Film Festival, running Oct. 13-16 in Virginia, will open with Noah Baumbach’s. “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, and the centerpiece “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion.”. Other films announced for the 10th edition are “The Whale” from helmer Darren Aronofsky and Ray Romano’s “Somewhere...
NewsTimes
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. On Tuesday afternoon, “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production...
NewsTimes
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going...
NewsTimes
Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Casts Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh and More
20th Century Studios has announced the ensemble cast of “A Haunting in Venice,” director Kenneth Branagh’s third effort in the Hercule Poirot films based on Agatha Christie novels. The new ensemble behind the supernatural thriller film is headlined by Branagh reprising his role as Poirot, with Tina...
NewsTimes
‘Rosaline’ Review: Witty Comedy Reimagines ‘Romeo and Juliet’ From a Forgotten Ex’s Feminist Perspective
Avid Shakespeare buffs might already be familiar with Rosaline. She’s not technically in “Romeo and Juliet,” but her name is briefly mentioned in the Bard’s tragedy all the same as an early romantic interest of Romeo Montague. Remember the original lover he follows into a party thrown by his family’s notorious adversaries, the Capulets, only to be struck by the sight of her cousin Juliet? Charming and witty despite being tidily formulaic and a little too tame, Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” delightfully assumes the unsung cousin’s perspective in Renaissance Italy, invading the era with a contemporary tongue and attitude amplified by stringy covers of modern tunes like “All by Myself” and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”
NewsTimes
The European Work in Progress Cologne Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)
The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), an annual film industry event taking place in Germany, has unveiled the lineup of its 5th edition which will showcase 28 projects selected out of 150 submissions. The event, set to take place Oct. 17-19 in the run up to the Cologne Film...
NewsTimes
Angela Lansbury, Tony Winner and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, the revered actor who won five Tony Awards and anchored the long-running smash TV series Murder, She Wrote, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, The New York Times reports. She was 96. Lansbury’s family confirmed her death in a statement, though a cause was not given. Lansbury was just...
NewsTimes
Granger on Film: Amanda Seyfried expertly propels 'The Dropout' as Elizabeth Holmes
Since Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17, this week seems perfect for streaming “The Dropout,” the Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries that chronicles how she was once acclaimed as the next Steve Jobs and declared the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. As the first of...
NewsTimes
Sitges Fanpitch: ‘Bloody Mary,’ ‘Rain Catcher’ and ‘Krampusnacht’ Scoop Awards
The Sitges Film Festival, the biggest genre film event in Europe, has unveiled its Sitges Fanpitch and WomanInFan winners as the Catalan fest, one hour’s drive south of Barcelona, rapidly ramps up its industry program. Sitges Fanpitch feature film winners were “Bloody Mary,” “Rain Catcher” and “Krampusnacht.” “Super-Over” (“Superada”)...
NewsTimes
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’
“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a...
NewsTimes
‘Americana Dream’ Casts Maggie Koerner, Stephan Said and Carly Johnson, Starts Production
“Americana Dream” has started production in Louisville, Ky., with all key roles cast in the forthcoming indie musical film. New Orleans-based singer Maggie Koerner will play Billie Carton, starring opposite Nashville-based music artist Sam Varga in the role of Lucky Fontana. “With this amazing cast of real-life Americana music...
NewsTimes
Scandinavian Company Nordisk Film Bows Advanced LED Virtual Production Stage (EXCLUSIVE)
Nordisk Film, the deep-pocketed Copenhagen-based Scandinavian film powerhouse, has launched an advanced LED virtual production stage. Named the Shortcut LED Stage, the venue will provide advanced virtual production services for TV, film, commercial shoots, music videos and live events from Scandinavian banners that are owned by Nordisk Film, as well as other companies around the world.
NewsTimes
Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’
Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono...
