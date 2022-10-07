ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTimes

The European Work in Progress Cologne Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), an annual film industry event taking place in Germany, has unveiled the lineup of its 5th edition which will showcase 28 projects selected out of 150 submissions. The event, set to take place Oct. 17-19 in the run up to the Cologne Film...
NewsTimes

‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble

Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
Variety

Entries Open for Royal Television Society’s RTS Programme Awards 2023, Ceremony Date Set

The Royal Television Society’s annual RTS Programme Awards have been set for March 28, 2023. The awards ceremony, which is held at Grosvenor House every year, always attracts a sea of bold-face names from the world of television. (Pictured above: Jodie Comer attending in 2019). Last year’s winners included “Help” writer Jack Thorne, “It’s a Sin” showrunner Russell T. Davies and comedian Graham Norton, who was honored with an award for Outstanding Contribution to British Television. Entries have now opened for next year’s awards, which include three new categories — Comedy Drama, Supporting Actor – Female and Supporting Actor – Male — in...
NewsTimes

Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement

BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
NewsTimes

101 Studios Hires Key Executives to Oversee Unscripted, Brand Partnerships and Audio (EXCLUSIVE)

Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.
