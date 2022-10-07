Read full article on original website
It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event
British TV industry leaders are set to convene at an event in celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that will address their lack of representation on screen and commit attendees to specific action points. Created by Bridge06 and Hot Coals Productions, the event — entitled About Time! — is...
The European Work in Progress Cologne Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)
The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), an annual film industry event taking place in Germany, has unveiled the lineup of its 5th edition which will showcase 28 projects selected out of 150 submissions. The event, set to take place Oct. 17-19 in the run up to the Cologne Film...
Putin Could Be Replaced by More Extreme Leader, Former U.K. Spy Chief Warns
"Putin, and this is the great irony, is in danger of being outflanked by the very political constituency he created," said former head of MI6 Alex Younger.
‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble
Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble. Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”
Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Aims to Become North American Hub for Greek Film Initiatives
Moving in parallel with the recent upsurge of film production in Greece, the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF), an annual showcase for new works from Greek filmmakers worldwide, plans to expand its activities on an international scale. The fest, now in its 17th year, is launching the Global Greek...
Entries Open for Royal Television Society’s RTS Programme Awards 2023, Ceremony Date Set
The Royal Television Society’s annual RTS Programme Awards have been set for March 28, 2023. The awards ceremony, which is held at Grosvenor House every year, always attracts a sea of bold-face names from the world of television. (Pictured above: Jodie Comer attending in 2019). Last year’s winners included “Help” writer Jack Thorne, “It’s a Sin” showrunner Russell T. Davies and comedian Graham Norton, who was honored with an award for Outstanding Contribution to British Television. Entries have now opened for next year’s awards, which include three new categories — Comedy Drama, Supporting Actor – Female and Supporting Actor – Male — in...
Jessica Frances Dukes, Alastair Mackenzie, Debi Mazar Join ‘Object Permanence’ (EXCLUSIVE)
They join previously announced star Millie Brady, who plays Brooke Brooks: a former supermodel who becomes a successful lifestyle mogul and is the first person to IPO herself. Production is currently underway in Poland and will continue in Thailand and Germany. “Apples” DoP Bartosz Świniarski is lensing the film.
Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement
BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises BBC for stating widely accepted link between mini-budget and market turmoil – UK politics live
Business secretary claims presenter breached impartiality rules fiscal event being blamed for chaos by most financial experts
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going...
Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’
Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono...
101 Studios Hires Key Executives to Oversee Unscripted, Brand Partnerships and Audio (EXCLUSIVE)
Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.
UK pension funds urged to review risk ahead of end of bond-buying on Friday – business live
Bond yields rise, pound on a rollercoaster ride; UK economy on brink of recession after shrinking in August
