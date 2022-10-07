FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner's residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales. As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

