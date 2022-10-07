Read full article on original website
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
Woman allegedly dragged into a basement and raped at Stanford
The school's Department of Public Safety reported Friday that a woman was raped on campus.
Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings
Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
Survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer speaks out: 'They didn't listen to me'
The woman believes if detectives had investigated her case more thoroughly, the killer might already be in custody.
Burglaries at San Francisco restaurants, bars are down after a 2-year spike
Small business owners have spent thousands after burglary incidents.
Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Firearm As Felon
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner's residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales. As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
Bay Area Cattlemens Steakhouse will close Santa Rosa restaurant by end of year
"Many of them came as kids and now bring their families."
The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area
Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Sunday Morning
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
'Worst nightmare': Residents of flooded San Francisco tower 33 Tehama sue building managers
"It was really scary because it was like a waterfall."
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails
A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
