Pinole, CA

SFGate

Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings

Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Firearm As Felon

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner's residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales. As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp

San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area

Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
INTERNET
SFGate

Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Sunday Morning

A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails

A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

