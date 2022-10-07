The MIAA released its second tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand as of Friday morning.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game. Seeds are in parenthesis.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (41)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (24)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (23), Old Rochester (26), Apponequet (40), Fairhaven (52)

Div. 4: Wareham (40)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (48)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (39)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (28), Old Rochester (30), GNB Voc-Tech (31), Apponequet (48), Fairhaven (49)

Div. 4: Wareham (52)

Div. 5: Old Colony (72)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (29)

Div. 3: Apponequet (20), Bishop Stang (28), Fairhaven (34), Old Rocheseter (52), GNB Voc-Tech (57)

Div. 4: Wareham (47)

Div. 5: Old Colony (58)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (4)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (4), Fairhaven (5), GNB Voc-Tech (8), Apponequet (23), Bishop Stang (27)

Div. 4: None

Div. 5: Wareham (21), Old Colony (52)

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in newest MIAA tournament power ranking