Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News
The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
NBC Sports
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NFL・
atozsports.com
Saints’ veteran has the perfect description for their secret weapon
The New Orleans Saints were on the brink of being 1-4. However, ultimately, they had too much offense against the Seattle Seahawks, and are now 2-3. This season hasn’t started great, and a lot of Saints fans aren’t happy about it. however, I guarantee they will be happy about Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Week 5.
NBC Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL・
Saints Feared To Have Suffered 'Significant' Injury Loss
The New Orleans Saints could be down one of their primary special teams weapons for a while. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury yesterday, according to a source. He is expected to miss some time. Fear is the injury could be significant." Harty will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
NBC Sports
Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions
How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Trade for cornerback with Moseley out?
The 49ers are coming off their best showing of the season, a 37-15 domination of the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The game proved to be the tipping point for Panthers owner David Tepper, who brought head coach Matt Rhule’s forgettable tenure to an end. Although the 49ers lead...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
Got a Deshaun Watson jersey? Then the Houston Texans have a deal for you
“Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered,” the official Texans Twitter account said.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds
The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.
NBC Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve
Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
NBC Sports
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup
The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Comments / 0