The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO