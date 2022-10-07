ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Former American Legion Post 38 general manager sentenced for stealing from Appleton organization

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
APPLETON – A former general manager of American Legion Post 38 who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the organization was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and charged more than $68,000 in restitution.

Jessica Behrendt, 42, of Hortonville, was convicted in August of felony theft of over $10,000 in a business setting. An investigation found Behrendt stole more than $60,000 in a span of about three years.

Behrendt's total restitution amount owed is $68,855. She must make monthly restitution payments of at least $200. If she violates her probation, including by missing payments, Behrendt may go to jail for 150 days.

Between May 2017 and October 2020, Behrendt stole from Post 38 by transferring money into her own bank account and pocketing cash.

Based on an analysis of financial records, including Behrendt's personal bank account, investigators determined Behrendt stole more than $26,000. Post 38 said in the restitution summary that the organization was missing close to $60,000, Isaac Lent, a special prosecutor at the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office, said at Friday's sentencing hearing.

During the investigation, Behrendt admitted to stealing from the post and said she was struggling to make ends meet and had trouble managing her finances. Attorneys said she had a shopping addiction, and faces many medical expenses both for herself and for her 9-year-old child.

Post 38 member William Trombley read a witness impact statement at Friday's hearing. He said the theft has had a "significant" impact on the organization.

"This action, by someone who was wearing the uniform at the time, stole from us not only monetary, but a deeply held trust of our brothers and sisters in arms. It's trust that's really had an impact on our organization. We're barely scraping by now due to this loss," Trombley said. "Until we get back on financial footing, there's going to be a lot of trust issues that anybody that's employed with this organization is going to be thoroughly looked over really closely."

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Lend said concerns arose from the presentence investigation, including that Behrendt had tried to partly rationalize her theft by making statements that she "felt cheated by the club" and wasn't being adequately paid for the hours she put in.

Defense attorney Steven Johnson pointed to Behrendt's lack of a previous criminal record and her dedication to rehabilitation when requesting a lesser sentence.

The state's plea deal had requested an imposed and stayed jail time of 200 days, which Judge Yadira Rein reduced to 150 days at the defense's request. Also, Rein ruled that Behrendt's probation may end before three years if she pays off the restitution early.

As part of the state's plea deal, Behrendt has attended a class on financial literacy and budgeting.

At the sentencing hearing, Behrendt apologized for her actions and said she's taking responsibility for the theft and is getting professional help.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

