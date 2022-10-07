Lemon Bay's Abbott leans on teammates to get through Ian

“Very shocking, to say the least.”

That is how Lemon Bay setter Lilly Abbott described this past week in her community. With Hurricane Ian causing catastrophic damage throughout Southwest Florida, Abbott didn’t expect the storm to cause this much destruction.

“For me, my family is very lucky to have not had as much impact as other people in our community had to their houses and their properties in general,” Abbott said. “I know a few of my teammates have sustained a fair amount of damage to their houses and other properties.”

With harm right outside Abbott’s door, she explained just how frightening the storm was. Before Hurricane Ian made landfall, Abbott and her family decided to evacuate Englewood and traveled south to North Fort Myers. Despite being in a seemingly safer location, Abbott and her family soon realized they still faced the threat of the hurricane.

“Our house that we were staying in over there was flooding – not flooding, but the water was about to come into the house – and I was really scared,” Abbott said. “I actually called Taylor Orris and Maddie Googins, and I was like ‘Hey, this is really scary right now,’ and they kind of talked me through it. It was really nice to have that support.”

During the uncertainty, the bond between the Lemon Bay volleyball team's players morphed into a strong support system. After the storm was over, Abbott said the entire team reached out to one another, making sure everyone was okay.

Though the storm has passed, the recovery has just begun. Charlotte County schools plan to reopen on October 24.

With sports and school on the bench, Abbott has been spending her time in her community and at home.

“I have been spending a lot of time with my family,” Abbott said. “With that, I have been doing a couple at home workouts. I have been going on walks with my family, (and) I have been peppering with my mom out in the backyard to just keep the volleyball touch.”

With the end of the 2022 volleyball regular season in view and district tournaments set to begin on October 17, it is uncertain if Abbott and Lemon Bay will compete. After seeing school districts like Sarasota County and Collier County open their schools, it has given Abbott hope her team will return to the court soon.

“I’m really, really hoping we get to play districts,” Abbott said. “I think we will. I think it is important to have good, not too high, expectations. I mean, of course, it would be great to play districts.”