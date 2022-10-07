Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's former production facility sold to an affiliate of company that owns Chicago Tribune

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's former production facility has been sold to a group affiliated with the company that last year bought the Chicago Tribune.

The printing and distribution center, at 3825 and 4101 W. Burnham St., West Milwaukee, was sold by Journal Sentinel Inc., a subsidiary of national newspaper chain Gannett Co., to 4101 W. Burnham St. Milwaukee WI LLC for $26 million.

That's according to newly posted state real estate records.

The buyer has the same address as Twenty Lake Holdings LLC.

Twenty Lake is the real estate subsidiary of New York-based Alden Global Capital LLC, according to published reports.

Alden is a hedge fund that owns more than 200 newspapers. Its holdings include the Chicago Tribune, which Alden obtained with its 2021 purchase of Tribune Publishing.

The sale of the West Milwaukee facility to an Alden affiliate raises the likelihood it will be used to print the Chicago Tribune.

Efforts to reach an Alden representative Friday for more information weren't initially successful.

Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper chain, put the production facility up for sale after announcing in March it would be closed as a cost-cutting measure. The Journal Sentinel stopped using the printing plant in May.

Gannett shifted printing of its 11 Wisconsin newspapers, including the Journal Sentinel, to its production plant in Peoria, Illinois.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.