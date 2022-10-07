Read full article on original website
Many younger Americans aren't saving enough for retirement
NEW YORK - How much do you think you need for retirement?. "If I'm going to continue to live in New York City, at least $5 million," one woman told FOX 5 NY. Millennials and Generation Z have a tough road ahead to save for retirement. If you want to maintain a certain lifestyle, stash your money away.
Times Square gun ban
Mayor Eric Adams is insisting Times Square is and will be a gun-free zone. But legal challenges are already underway.
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
NYC rents softening; landlords offering concessions
NEW YORK - Relief for some New York City renters may be on the way. Real estate agents say record-high rents are finally starting to stabilize. "We are actually at a plateau — people are seeing it slow down," Frances Katzen, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, said. "Landlords are now putting concessions in — one to two months free rent, which we had not seen the whole of the summer."
Deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx, 3rd mass transit killing in 10 days
NEW YORK - In the third killing in the New York City mass transit system in 10 days, a man was stabbed to death inside an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday evening. Police have one suspect in custody. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19...
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Wounded teens hid on Rep. Lee Zeldin's property after drive-by shooting
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's home in Shirley became part of a crime scene on Sunday afternoon when someone shot two teens right in front. The victims — two 17-year-old boys — are expected to recover, authorities said. A mark from the bullet that...
NYC Columbus Day Parade 2022
NEW YORK - Thousands of people gathered in Manhattan on Monday to mark New York City's 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade. The nation's largest celebration of Italian Heritage will feature marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups walking along the parade's route, running from 44th Street to 72nd Street.
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
NJ towns declare water emergency after main break
NEW JERSEY - The towns of Montclair and Glen Ridge in New Jersey have declared a state of emergency due to a major water main break in Nutley last week. On October 5, the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission experienced a major water main break in a six-foot diameter line, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said in a YouTube video announcing the declaration. The break also interrupted service on a nearby four-foot water main.
Counterfeiting operation busted
Knockoff designer items from Gucci to Louis Vitton, Chanel and Prada fill boxes now stacked inside an impound facility. Authorities confiscated the items from Linny's Boutique in Plainview.
