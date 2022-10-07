Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
Billy Ray Fletcher
Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
pagevalleynews.com
Julia Belle Huffman Brumback
Age 92, Harrisonburg, Va. Julia Belle Huffman Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman. Julia was...
pagevalleynews.com
Cletus ‘Calvin’ Gray Sr.
Cletus “Calvin” Gray Sr., 84, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1938, in Stanley and was a son of the late Cletus Daniel Gray Sr. and Laura Mae Pettit Gray. Calvin was a veteran of the United States Navy...
pagevalleynews.com
Blue Shepherd Spirits brings former garage back to life with new distillery on West Main Street
LURAY, Oct. 7 — After Alex Colby suffered his second heart attack at age 45, the Fairfax County firefighter asked himself a simple question. “I said ‘What am I waiting for?'” he recalled. “How can I make my own whiskey?”. So, on Friday, Colby gathered with...
pagevalleynews.com
Blood drive Thursday at American Legion
LURAY — A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
pagevalleynews.com
Brothers in the Middle East
October 11, 1990 — The crisis in the Middle East casts a burden on all families who have loved ones involved, but for James and Bonnie Stoneberger of Luray, the burden is double. Two of their sons departed the states six days apart for active duty in Saudi Arabia with the U.S. Army.
pagevalleynews.com
Bear at Bixler’s
October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
pagevalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office obtains felony warrant for arrest of man potentially linked to missing person case
LURAY, Oct. 11 — The Page County Sheriff’s Office issued an online post Tuesday morning announcing a felony warrant obtained for the arrest of Marcus Lee Lewis, who has now been identified as a “person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.”. Bradford was last...
pagevalleynews.com
Crowded kindergarten
October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.
pagevalleynews.com
Meet Sandy
From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Sandy is an approximately 3 year old, female tabby. She found herself at the shelter after her owner passed away and there was no one left to care for her. Sandy’s transition to the shelter life had a few hiccups,...
pagevalleynews.com
Boys recreation league basketball registration open through Nov. 18
LURAY, Oct. 11 — Last week the Page County Recreation Department opened registration for its boys basketball league for the first time in three years. The recreational offering has been dormant since the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration will be open through Friday, Nov. 18, except...
pagevalleynews.com
Plum runs for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in homecoming victory over Bath
LURAY, Sept. 30 — This week Page Valley News awards a belated “Athlete of the Week” honor to Page County High School senior quarterback Hayden Plum, who rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-25 homecoming win over Bath County on Sept. 30.
pagevalleynews.com
Voters have until Monday, Oct. 17 to register for casting ballots in Nov. 8 general election
LURAY, Oct. 11 — Page County residents have one more week to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. While in-person voting began Sept. 23 at the Page County Government Center on South Court Street, the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 17. Those wishing to vote...
