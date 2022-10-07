ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Billy Ray Fletcher

Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
LURAY, VA
Julia Belle Huffman Brumback

Age 92, Harrisonburg, Va. Julia Belle Huffman Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman. Julia was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Cletus ‘Calvin’ Gray Sr.

Cletus “Calvin” Gray Sr., 84, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1938, in Stanley and was a son of the late Cletus Daniel Gray Sr. and Laura Mae Pettit Gray. Calvin was a veteran of the United States Navy...
STANLEY, VA
Blood drive Thursday at American Legion

LURAY — A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the American Legion Post 22 in Luray. Additional blood drives are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
LURAY, VA
Brothers in the Middle East

October 11, 1990 — The crisis in the Middle East casts a burden on all families who have loved ones involved, but for James and Bonnie Stoneberger of Luray, the burden is double. Two of their sons departed the states six days apart for active duty in Saudi Arabia with the U.S. Army.
LURAY, VA
Bear at Bixler’s

October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
LURAY, VA
Crowded kindergarten

October 12, 1989 — The Page County School Board has authorized a study on how to relieve crowded conditions in kindergarten classes at Shenandoah Elementary School. The unanimous action came Monday night after the board heard from Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah, who represented a delegation of parents and presented a petition with 250 signatures protesting the size of the kindergarten classes.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Meet Sandy

From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Sandy is an approximately 3 year old, female tabby. She found herself at the shelter after her owner passed away and there was no one left to care for her. Sandy’s transition to the shelter life had a few hiccups,...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Boys recreation league basketball registration open through Nov. 18

LURAY, Oct. 11 — Last week the Page County Recreation Department opened registration for its boys basketball league for the first time in three years. The recreational offering has been dormant since the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration will be open through Friday, Nov. 18, except...
LURAY, VA
