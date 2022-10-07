Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The 26 best travel deals you need to shop during October Prime Day
During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we've cut through the clutter to find the best October Prime Day deals on the travel products you need ahead of your next trip.
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still,...
ValueWalk
Credit Card Payments: Authorization Holds & Chargebacks
In today’s retail environment, credit card processing company is essential, especially for firms that operate through e-commerce platforms. However, many shoppers worry about how long a merchant has after submitting a purchase to charge their credit card. Or what are the chargeback limits of different cards?. According to credit...
The 23 best deals from Walmart’s Rollbacks and More sale
Walmart’s Rollbacks section is a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.
ValueWalk
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth A Second Glance?
A series of negative headlines have dragged Tesla stock to its lowest level since the 3-for-1 split. Analysts project 40% top-line growth and a 35% increase in earnings per share (EPS) next year. Given the Twitter overhang, vehicle delivery challenges and CEO volatility, the risk-reward still looks unfavorable. Tesla Inc....
ValueWalk
Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Clorox faces competition from private label and generic brands as consumer wallets tighten up. The Company announced a streamlined operating model commencing Q1 2023 to generate 100 million in annual cost savings. Former pandemic names are out of favor but could represent buying opportunities. Consumer cleaning products maker Clorox (NYSE:CLX)...
ValueWalk
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
Spam is more popular than ever evidenced by seven consecutive years of record sales. Hormel’s portfolio includes well-known brands like Skippy, Planters, and Dinty Moore. Inflation and a strong U.S. dollar headwinds are impacting the bottom line. Hormel products become more of a staple for consumers during economic downturns.
