ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. Final results of the Oct. 2 vote in Bosnia are...
PROTESTS
WETM

Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
MILITARY
WETM

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WETM

‘War crime:’ Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century. The...
MUSEUMS
WETM

Top EU diplomat laments slow start for Ukraine training plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat criticized Monday the bloc’s slow pace of action in setting up a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces, as foreign ministers prepare to discuss the plan next week. “We had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission...
MILITARY
WETM

Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Protest#Racism#Podgorica#Pan European#Pride Montenegro#Pro Serb#Russian
WETM

Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine’s liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman, part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy