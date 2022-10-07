Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
richlandsource.com
Holmes joins Haring Realty's team of associates
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Richard Holmes. A Mansfield Tyger at heart, Richard Holmes has spent his entire life in the Mansfield & Richland County area.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
richlandsource.com
Plan now to prevent spring fish kills
ASHLAND — Everyone loves a good fish dinner, and it somehow tastes even better if you’ve caught the fish yourself. While you won’t be able to actually catch your own fish that evening, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering fish dinners as part of their November Conservation Chat: Prep Your Pond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
richlandsource.com
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
richlandsource.com
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
richlandsource.com
A Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B
SHELBY -- For Maria Uyoa’s entire 20 years, her father has been sick. Born with Hepatitis B, Victor Uyoa has no idea where the virus came from. He never knew his father and his mother didn’t play much of a role in his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. GALLERY: "Stained Glass Alley" comes to life in downtown Mansfield. Photos from a new Gravity Ohio art project in an alley in downtown Mansfield, an effort led by...
richlandsource.com
Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby
SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
richlandsource.com
Law enforcement, social services to learn more about mental healthcare on Oct. 12
MANSFIELD -- Third Street Family Health Services has announced the return of its education event for social services providers on Oct. 12. Sidelined by COVID-19 pandemic precautions, this once-quarterly event has not been held for about two years. Wednesday, the clinic’s Medication-Assisted Treatment Continuous Improvement Committee will again reach out to educate the local community.
richlandsource.com
Sixth-ranked Ashland blanks Walsh
NORTH CANTON — Ashland’s nationally-ranked defense outdid itself Saturday afternoon. Standout linebacker Michael Ayers recovered a fumble on Walsh’s first offensive play from scrimmage, igniting sixth-ranked Ashland’s 35-0 win at Larry Staudt Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms
MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
richlandsource.com
Lex duo earns first-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
richlandsource.com
AU presents “An Evening with Cathi Campo” on Oct. 20
ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center. Campo will take the audience back to the Jazz Age, as she sings selections from the songbook of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, accompanied by a jazz trio.
richlandsource.com
Mildred "Faye" Henderson
Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
richlandsource.com
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
The Ren announces open registration for RYOT
MANSFIELD -- Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) announces open registration for its Workshop Showcase, scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. What’s better than a fully staged musical? Fully staged scenes from lots and lots of musicals (and plays).
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale rains down on Genoa Area
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 4-2 win over Genoa Area in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 4, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Botkins in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0