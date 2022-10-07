ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

“Christmas at The Greenbrier” to debut on Thanksgiving

By Tyler Barker
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – FOX Nation will offer its subscribers a new original Christmas film entitled “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” announced Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service. Premiering on Thursday, November 24th, the second feature film from FOX Nation will be based at the iconic luxury resort, The Greenbrier, in West Virginia. The platform will also expand its library of holiday content in celebration of the upcoming Christmas season with several additional feature-length acquisitions.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product.”

Available on Thanksgiving, the 2022 film “Christmas at The Greenbrier” will feature Emmy nominated actress Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays a widowed mother named Abby, and Josh Murray, who plays a former professional football player Ben. The two, who dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben turned pro, unexpectedly reunite during a stay at The Greenbrier and spend time together enjoying the magical holiday activities that resort has to offer. Abby is hesitant as she has not dated anyone since her husband died and wants to protect her son Carter from another heartbreak. This forces Ben to do some soul searching to discover where his priorities lie, his career or true love.

Additionally, four festive titles will be made available on the platform beginning in November:

  1. Country Roads Christmas: The daughter of a country singer finds forgiveness and love when she loses her job at a record label and is urged to reunite with her famous father as his road manager. (Dropping 11/27/2022)
  2. Christmas in Wolf Creek: After a runaway reindeer threatens the annual holiday play, a couple struggling to maintain their relationship must work together to save Christmas for the town and each other. (Dropping 12/4/2022)
  3. Christmas in Rockwell: A famous Hollywood actress returns to her hometown where she is enlisted to participate in a Christmas play which threatens her small peaceful village with the chaos of Hollywood. (Dropping 12/11/2022)
  4. The Wise Men Who Found Christmas: In this thrilling, visual adventure that captures the wonder of the Christmas season, New York Times bestselling author and FOX News Media contributor Raymond Arroyo shares the true hidden story of three seekers who followed a star and found themselves in the middle of the greatest story ever told. (Dropping on 12/16/2022)

Beginning on November 29th, FOX Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 50% off all one and two-year subscriptions with the code “HOLIDAY”.

