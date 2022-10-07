ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Habitat for Humanity Abilene planned to raze St. Ann Hospital; then a fire happened

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

A large fire further gutted the shuttered St. Ann Hospital at 1350 Cypress St. Thursday evening, about a month after Habitat for Humanity Abilene assumed ownership.

The nonprofit was in the process of getting bids to demolish the facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQKaz_0iQPwQgi00

"A lot of people are assuming this will make it go quicker. But it probably won't because I had already started getting bids on the demolition, so I have to get all those bids redone," said Habitat Abilene executive director Rosten Callarman Friday morning.

An orange glow filled the north Abilene sky Thursday as flames engulfed the building.

The fire started at a neighboring property and spread to the old hospital at about 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Habitat Abilene Facebook post late Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVQGK_0iQPwQgi00

History of the building

St. Ann Hospital was founded in 1940 by Sisters of the Divine Providence.

Rough-cut stone masonry with distinct mortar joints is an exterior feature of part of the hospital. Much of those stones remained standing while the roof was gone Friday morning.

The masonry is typical of structures built by German immigrants in the area in the 1930s and later years, Callerman said.

The 36-bed hospital closed in 1968, and the property was rezoned in 1983 to accommodate duplexes built for the Marbridge Villa Skilled Nursing Center for mentally challenged adults, according to Dec. 1, 2016, Abilene City Council meeting minutes.

Marbridge later moved operations to Austin, and the property had been empty for years at the time of the council meeting.

CitySquare Housing, a Dallas-based anti-poverty nonprofit working in conjunction with Abilene's Highland Church of Christ, planned to transform the hospital into St. Ann's Place with one-bedroom apartments dedicated for formerly homeless people.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was hosted in November 2017 with targeted completion 13 months later. But, demolition costs grew from $30,000 to $300,000 because of the discovery of the spread of asbestos caused by a two-alarm fire on April 9, 2017 .

In August 2019, organizers told the Reporter-News that the $5 million adaptive reuse and historical renovation project would have 22 apartments in the property’s existing stone structures and 12 in a new building.

Funding was expected to come from tax credits and donations.

Different vision

Representatives from the church and CitySquare approached Habitat Abilene about taking over the property, working in conjunction with the city of Abilene on its demolition, Callarman said.

"It was once a place of hope (it was a maternity hospital originally), but it is now a danger and a blight to the neighborhood. Which is why we are going to tear it down," the Habitat Abilene post stated.

More: Habitat for Humanity putting on the blitz for Abilene Gives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e04pv_0iQPwQgi00

The Abilene City Council on July 14 entered into a Chapter 380 agreement with the nonprofit for infill development of single-family residences. The incentive package is valued at $500,000, City Manager Robert Hanna said.

State law allows municipalities to enter into such agreements that include offering loans and grants of city funds or services at little or no cost to the developer to stimulate business and commercial activity.

Paperwork transferring ownership was signed about a month ago.

"Our goal is to demolish it and to replat it and turn it into single-family homes," Callarman said.

The nonprofit will seek to have as many 50-foot lots as possible on the property, which is consistent with other lots in the neighborhood, he said.

The property measures 1.42 acres, according to the Taylor County Appraisal District website.

The nonprofit already has three houses under development in the neighborhood, Callarman said, and is always looking for other infill lots for new houses.

"In its place we will build new homes that will bring new families to this neighborhood, where new memories can be made. We intend to make this a place of hope once again," Habitat Abilene stated.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Habitat for Humanity Abilene planned to raze St. Ann Hospital; then a fire happened

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents

ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
City
Abilene, TX
City
Austin, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police need to identify Abilene vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two vehicle burglars. The male suspects were caught going through a truck on the 100 block of Riverside Drive October 9. Anyone who knows of these suspects’ possible whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanna
Person
Christ
BigCountryHomepage

Police increasing traffic enforcement in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement. Increased enforcement began Monday, October 10 and will last for the next 12 months thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. This increased enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, seatbelt and restraint violations and more. 2022 has […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity Hospital#Asbestos#Medical Services#General Health#St Ann Hospital#German#Abilene City Council
BigCountryHomepage

‘The American dream for me is to work hard’: Hispanic restaurant owners share their cuisines and stories

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local Hispanic owned restaurant owners are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their cuisine. Lupe Cardoza, owner of El Pulgarcito, learned how to make traditional papusas from a early age when she lived in El Salvador. Now, she is passing the generational recipe to her children. “The American dream for me […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
BigCountryHomepage

Snyder man accused of beating, kidnapping woman arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested. Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Court documents state a […]
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning

BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.   A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve.   The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed.   Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
BALLINGER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy