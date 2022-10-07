Read full article on original website
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know
Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
Target Deal Days 2022: When the sale starts and how to save on toys, electronics, more
Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever with its annual savings event — Deal Days 2022. The Target Deal Days 2022 sale starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday, with sales held in-store and online at Target.com. Target promises “half a million gifting deals” on...
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Target Shoppers Can Now Score Black Friday Deals -- in October
Now's a really good time to shop at Target.
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
ETOnline.com
Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 25 Best Deals on TVs, Toys, Gifts and More
Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.
37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart
There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.
Business Insider
The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18
Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves. And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To our surprise, Amazon has tons of deals under $50, and prices are up to 55 percent off....
I work in tech – don’t even try to steal from Walmart or Target self checkout, people don’t realize they’re watching you
A TECH worker has claimed that major retailers are watching your every move while you shop and urged customers to not even think about stealing from self-checkout. TikToker demystifiyingtech warned against theft at Walmart and Target claiming that cameras and "entire teams" are collecting evidence that could be used to send you to jail.
I picked up $36 worth of items including groceries for just $7 and it doesn’t involve coupons
A SHOPPER has found a way to pick up $36 worth of groceries for only $7 without going through the tedious work of using endless coupons. Of course, couponing can be a great way to save a ton of money. However, doing research and finding coupons could take up quite...
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
FOXBusiness
Amazon adds layaway as another installment payment option
Amazon has given its shoppers a new way to finance purchases that offers the perks of an installment plan without the hassle of fees. Amazon recently unveiled Amazon Layaway, a new payment option that allows shoppers to put select items on hold and pay for them over the span of five installments without any associated fees or credit check. The plans can be started with any credit or debit card.
Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Early Access Sale 2022
BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
Shopping During October Prime Day? 3 Mistakes to Avoid
Falling victim to these blunders could cost you.
Get free Amazon gift cards with Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals
Our guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. It includes all the hottest deals that get you free money from Amazon. During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, there are two additional offers you definitely need to know about. When you buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, these Prime Day deals get you discounts plus free Amazon gift cards!
ZDNet
Buy Google's new Pixel 7 Pro and get a $200 Amazon or Best Buy gift card
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest smartphones, are set for release on Oct. 13. Now through Oct. 23, you can pick up a free $100 (with a Pixel 7) or $200 (with a Pixel 7 Pro) Amazon gift card with your purchase. But this is one of those "while supplies last" deals, so if you're interested you may want to make a move sooner rather than later.
