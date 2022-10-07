Elon Musk slams Trump's Truth Social as 'right-wing echo chamber'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a "Truth" bomb on Friday, calling former President Donald Trump's social media platform a "right-wing echo chamber."

Musk, who is in the process of purchasing the rival social media platform Twitter, made his statement in an interview with the Financial Times.

“[Truth Social] is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet."

The multibillionaire shared his thoughts on Truth Social when discussing his purchase of Twitter, claiming that he was not making the purchase for the money. Musk stated that people need to have "a maximally trusted and inclusive means" to share their thoughts and conversations and that such a platform "should be as trusted and transparent as possible.”

Musk's acquisition of Twitter has experienced a high amount of turbulence since he initiated his attempt to buy the platform in April. On Thursday, Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick, the judge overseeing the acquisition deal, ruled that the trial is on hold until Oct. 28 after Musk's legal team requested a stay to finalize funding.

The two parties have until that date at 5 p.m. to complete a deal. If they fail, they will have to appear in court in November.

In May, Musk expressed interest in reinstating Trump's Twitter account if he successfully purchases the social media platform. The former president had his account suspended following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.