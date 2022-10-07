ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET 17

Austria’s president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times. Preliminary results gave President Alexander Van der Bellen 54.6% of the vote...
KGET 17

Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ‘blessing’ for climate

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
KGET 17

Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
