Read full article on original website
Related
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
KGET 17
Austria’s president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times. Preliminary results gave President Alexander Van der Bellen 54.6% of the vote...
KGET 17
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ‘blessing’ for climate
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
First Solomon Islands police head to China for training amid deepening security ties
A delegation of more than 30 Solomon Islands police officers has travelled to China to undergo training for the first time, in a sign of deepening ties between the two countries, which signed a controversial security deal earlier this year. The group of 34 officers, including a deputy and an...
RELATED PEOPLE
KGET 17
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
Putin's new Ukraine war commander has a history of brutality
After a number of setbacks on the battlefield, Gen. Sergei Surovikin will command Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He commanded Russian bombing of Syria.
Comments / 0