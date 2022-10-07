Dorothy Anna Smith, 86, Formerly of Leithsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
sauconsource.com
Meryl ‘Rocky’ V. Bixel Jr., 78, of Quakertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Meryl ‘Rocky’ V. Bixel Jr. (1943 – 2022) Meryl “Rocky” V. Bixel, Jr., 78, of Quakertown, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Susan L. “Suzi” Bixel, who died March 20, 2017. Rocky was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Josephine (Krupa) and Meryl V. Bixel Sr. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Rocky was a butcher at Acme Markets for 42 years until retiring. He was a beekeeper at the Gamerton Farm and was an avid hunter. Rocky was an active member of the Grundsow Lodge.
sauconsource.com
When is the 2022 Hellertown Halloween Parade?
Now that fall has arrived, it’s time to put important annual events like Halloween parades and Trick-or-Treat nights on calendars. One of the most beloved fall events in the Saucon Valley area is the Hellertown Halloween Parade. (See below for other local Halloween parade dates and times.) Known as...
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Anderson Campus Unveils New Expanded Emergency Room
As part of St. Luke’s University Health Network’s ongoing commitment to providing access to the best care, a new emergency room recently opened at SLUHN’s Anderson Campus just off Rt. 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township. The new emergency department, which faces Freemansburg...
sauconsource.com
Man Inappropriately Touched Girls at Palisades Football Game: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police in Bucks County have announced charges against a 69-year-old Wind Gap man who is accused of inappropriately touching and speaking to several girls at Palisades High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night. In a news release Monday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the alleged incidents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sauconsource.com
Police Want to ID Men Who Allegedly Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills
The Quakertown Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two men suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills recently at the Giant Food Store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown. In a post on Crimewatch Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said the men...
sauconsource.com
Meet SVHS’s 2022 Homecoming Court: Ava, Liam B., Allison & Travis
The members of Saucon Valley High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court have been chosen and soon the school will crown its new Homecoming King and Queen. Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of this year’s court. Saucon Valley’s Homecoming King will be crowned during the Community...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash with Injuries
Lower Saucon Township Police announced Sunday that they are investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash that seriously injured the driver of the vehicle that was struck. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the crash happened Saturday around 7:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (Rt. 412) near the Giant food store.
sauconsource.com
Spartans Smother Panthers
On Friday night the Saucon Valley Panthers traveled to Southern Lehigh for the latest installment of the Saucon Creek Classic. It would be a battle between two teams that were seemingly heading in opposite directions. The Panthers have lost four straight while the Spartans have won five in a row. Nonetheless, it would not be a surprise to see a few surprises in this rivalry matchup.
Comments / 0