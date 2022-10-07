Dorothy Anna Smith, 86, Formerly of Leithsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Meryl ‘Rocky’ V. Bixel Jr. (1943 – 2022) Meryl “Rocky” V. Bixel, Jr., 78, of Quakertown, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Susan L. “Suzi” Bixel, who died March 20, 2017. Rocky was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Josephine (Krupa) and Meryl V. Bixel Sr. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Rocky was a butcher at Acme Markets for 42 years until retiring. He was a beekeeper at the Gamerton Farm and was an avid hunter. Rocky was an active member of the Grundsow Lodge.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO