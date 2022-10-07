ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
Suspects accused of shattering window, stealing vapes wanted by EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of shattering the window of a Jefferson Highway gas station and stealing multiple vapes are wanted by deputies. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crime took place around midnight on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway.
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passes away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony

Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex

A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
Mother wants landlord held accountable after 3-year-old’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Devin Page’s mother, Tye Toliver, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Prudent Acquisitions, L.L.C., the real estate company that owns the rental property, and ABC Insurance Company, the insurance company that represents Prudent Acquisitions, L.L.C. Toliver has always said Devin would be...
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
