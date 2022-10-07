Read full article on original website
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lawsuit filed by a former Episcopal School student lays out salacious allegations against a former teacher at the elite private school in Baton Rouge. The school says the teacher, identified in the lawsuit as Vincent Hoang, was terminated earlier this year. In the lawsuit,...
postsouth.com
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man blamed for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41, who was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.
brproud.com
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
brproud.com
Suspects accused of shattering window, stealing vapes wanted by EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of shattering the window of a Jefferson Highway gas station and stealing multiple vapes are wanted by deputies. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crime took place around midnight on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway.
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
brproud.com
Animal shelter founder and advocate dies at 103
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday morning, animal advocate, Holly Reynolds, passes away after spending two weeks in hospice. Reynolds started fighting for animal rights in a horse trailer, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at 103 years old, saving animals’ lives. In 1953, Reynolds opened...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
theadvocate.com
Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony
Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex
A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
brproud.com
Mother wants landlord held accountable after 3-year-old’s death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Devin Page’s mother, Tye Toliver, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Prudent Acquisitions, L.L.C., the real estate company that owns the rental property, and ABC Insurance Company, the insurance company that represents Prudent Acquisitions, L.L.C. Toliver has always said Devin would be...
brproud.com
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
