ST. LOUIS – A quick exit from the postseason marks the end of an era for two St. Louis Cardinals legends, but could it mean a new chapter for another one?. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina played their final games as MLB ballplayers Saturday, a 2-0 Wild Card Series loss to eliminate the Cardinals from the 2022 postseason sweepstakes. Pujols and Molina made it known well before the season that this year would be their last go-around. A longtime teammate super close to the duo did not.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO