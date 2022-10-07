ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Is Adam Wainwright coming back to the St. Louis Cardinals? ‘We’ll see’

ST. LOUIS – A quick exit from the postseason marks the end of an era for two St. Louis Cardinals legends, but could it mean a new chapter for another one?. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina played their final games as MLB ballplayers Saturday, a 2-0 Wild Card Series loss to eliminate the Cardinals from the 2022 postseason sweepstakes. Pujols and Molina made it known well before the season that this year would be their last go-around. A longtime teammate super close to the duo did not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: Don’t blame Arenado & Goldschmidt for Cardinals playoff failure

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is telling fans, “don’t blame Goldschmidt and Arenado for the Cardinals playoff loss to the Phillies.” Yes, they went a combined 1 for 15 in the short two-game series. But the Redbirds playoff failures shouldn’t be placed on only their two best players. The franchise has been in a playoff funk […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Dan McLaughlin charity golf tournament celebrates 20 years

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has provided the soundtrack to games for 25 years. That includes the 2022 season, one of the more thrilling Cardinals seasons in recent memory. McLaughlin had a first-hand look at some historical baseball moments during the Cardinals’ summer surge to the division title. Among them was Albert Pujols’ […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

City Foundry’s mini-golf venue opens this winter after raising $150M

ST. LOUIS – Puttshack, a mini-golf course coming to City Foundry STL this winter, finished raising a growth capital round of $150 million. Puttshack said, “The new funding will support Puttshack’s rapid growth strategy in the United States, bringing its cutting-edge and high-energy experience to more cities across the nation.” The new mini-golf venue will […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Noel Coward’s Private Lives hits the stage through now and Oct. 23

ST. LOUIS – Noël Coward’s classic comedy, Private Lives, hits the stage now through October 23 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. Elyot and Amanda are enjoying a romantic honeymoon – just not with each other. The divorced duo is face-to-face for the first time in five years as they adjoined their hotel balconies. Passions and tempers collide in this combustible romp, as the two remember why they fell in love and why they divorced in the first place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Aerie’s Alpine Coaster

GRAFTON Ill. – Calling all thrill-seekers, there’s a new adventure waiting for you in Grafton. Tim Ezell and Chelsea Haynes were there Tuesday morning, where they were flying down the bluff on the new Alpine Coaster. The two spoke with the Director of Operations J.D. Lorton and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow about having the new operation in their backyard.
GRAFTON, IL
FOX2Now

Kingside Diner is coming to Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Kingside Diner is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The addition of the restaurant to Concourse C was approved by the airport’s commission on Wednesday. Paradies Lagardère’s proposed the addition of Kingside Diner. It operates two Vino Volo wine bars inside STL. One is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
