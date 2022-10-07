Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Warzone YouTuber Recommends CX-9 to Win Games
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal showed off a CX-9 loadout he believes can compete with other top guns. With the final update patch coming out for the original Warzone before the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many guns were changed for the last time. Because of these buffs, some expert Warzone players now believe that there is a wider variety of guns that can compete with the established meta.
Tri-City Herald
Do Rocket League Cosmetics Transfer to Sideswipe?
Rocket League Sideswipe is getting more and more competitive, which means players will want to transfer their cosmetics from the main game to flex on their opponents. It has almost been a full year since Rocket League Sideswipe's debut in November 2021 and, each season, brings handfuls of new cosmetic items to help deck out your car. Though there are a decent amount of cosmetics that have been introduced into the mobile game, it still does not compare to the number in the main game. Currently the Sideswipe is in its fifth season whereas the original Rocket League is in its eighth. There is even a database to keep track of how many items there are in the main game.
Comments / 0