mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Names His Favorite Fighter
Paulo Costa has named his favorite fighter while trying to get to the UFC. The Brazillian berserker, who most recently defeated Luke Rockhold in an epic firefight for the ages at UFC 278, has recently become a darling of the MMA media. His comical takes combined with his ever-growing knowledge...
mmanews.com
Volkanovski Announces He’ll Weigh In As UFC 280 Backup
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as a backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Volkanovski hasn’t fought since a trilogy win over Max Holloway at UFC 276 back in July. He suffered a hand injury during the fight and was expected to be sidelined for potentially the rest of 2022.
mmanews.com
Oliveira Has Calm Response To Makhachev’s UFC 280 Doubts
Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has a message for Islam Makhachev amidst the latter’s recent claims he won’t show up to UFC 280. Oliveira will face Makhachev for the now-vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He vacated the belt ahead of his last fight at UFC 274 due to a botched weight cut the day before his win over Justin Gaethje.
mmanews.com
Casey O’Neill Tried To Have Her First MMA Fight At 13 Years Old
It usually take some time for people to realize they want to be a cage fighter for a living, but that was not the case with Casey O’Neill. A top prospect in the UFC‘s women’s flyweight division, O’Neil has proven herself to be among the best in the world at 125 lb. Not only that, but she recently became known as the UFC fighter who is willing to throw hands with Twitter trolls any day of the week, ACL injury or not.
mmanews.com
Gamrot Gives His Prediction For Makhachev/Oliveira At UFC 280
UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ending in a finish at UFC 280. Gamrot will face Beneil Dariush on the UFC 280 main card on Oct. 22. A win will move him one step closer to a potential lightweight title shot. Gamrot has...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins With Excruciating Neck Crank
MMA fighter Istvan Vereb gave Zarko Golubovic no choice but to tap after locking in a spine-bending neck crank at RFA 4. Middleweights Vereb and Golubovic met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Kosice, Slovakia. Vereb, a former professional wrestler who lost to Ben Askren at the 2008 Olympics, was making his MMA debut.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
mmanews.com
Maximov: UFC Is “Punishing” Me Because Of Diaz Association
UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov believes he’s identified a correlation between Nate Diaz‘s departure and the level of competition he’s facing. Next weekend at UFC Vegas 62, Maximov will return to the Octagon for his fourth outing under the UFC banner. The 24-year-old Stockton native, who is a protégé of the Diaz brothers, will be looking to rebound in Las Vegas having suffered the first loss of his professional career last time out.
mmanews.com
Makhachev Put To Ease By Volkanovski’s UFC 280 Assurance
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev likely feels relief after UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski‘s recent promise. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The two lightweights will square off for the now-vacant lightweight title after Oliveira’s pre-UFC 274 weight miss earlier this year.
mmanews.com
Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich Added To UFC Orlando, MMA Twitter Reacts
Orlando locals will have their chance to join Tai Tuivasa’s shoey tour when the Australian heavyweight collides with Sergei Pavlovich on December 3. The UFC Orlando card recently became more stacked with the addition of Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland’s welterweight main event. Well, it’s now been announced that Tuivasa and Pavlovich will be providing an appetizer for the two headliners, and one that appears guaranteed to end in a knockout.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns First Win With Ruthless Headkick KO
MMA fighter Paulius Totoraitis couldn’t have landed a sweeter headkick to get the first win of his MMA career. The KO was undoubtedly the highlight of the night at Cage Warriors Academy South East 29, which took place on Saturday in Colchester, United Kingdom. Totoraitis took on Wilf Kelly in a welterweight matchup on the main card.
