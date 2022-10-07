ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

The Dodgers head into the postseason after a regular season that saw them win a franchise-record 111 games. They face off with the 89-win Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts the playoffs with a little more intensity than we sometimes get from the NLDS. Dodger fans are...
Surprise! The Phillies Can Do No Wrong

ATLANTA — How does one choose the most surprising part of this game?. Perhaps the honor goes to the Phillies’ offense—a lineup made for slugging that suddenly looked built to manufacture runs. They opened up the scoring with a parade of singles and finished the day without a home run. Bryce Harper had his first sacrifice bunt of the year. Even Kyle Schwarber—yes, that Kyle Schwarber, the one who led the National League in home runs with 46, the one who hasn’t recorded a sac bunt since 2018—showed bunt twice. What’s more surprising than that?
Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?

NEW YORK — After plenty of speculation, and even some drama, the Yankees’ roster for the American League Division Series is now set. New York made it official with an announcement leading up to Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday. Let’s break this list of 26 players...
Follow along for live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS

Update, 3:44 p.m. — Alex Bregman has cut the Mariners’ lead to 7-5 with a two-run home run with one out in the eighth. Bregman lifted a slider from Seattle reliever Andres Munoz well over the wall in left center. Yordan Alvarez, who singled to the corner in right the previous at-bat, also scored on the play.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict

The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now. They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
