Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?
The Dodgers head into the postseason after a regular season that saw them win a franchise-record 111 games. They face off with the 89-win Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts the playoffs with a little more intensity than we sometimes get from the NLDS. Dodger fans are...
Tri-City Herald
Postseason baseball returns to Seattle: Saturday’s first pitch, rosters set for Game 3
Postseason baseball returns to Seattle for the first time in 21 years on Saturday, and first pitch is set. On Tuesday, the Mariners announced game times for the first four games of the American League Divisional Series, and after a pair of road games in Houston, Seattle hosts Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday at 1:07 p.m at T-Mobile Park.
Tri-City Herald
Surprise! The Phillies Can Do No Wrong
ATLANTA — How does one choose the most surprising part of this game?. Perhaps the honor goes to the Phillies’ offense—a lineup made for slugging that suddenly looked built to manufacture runs. They opened up the scoring with a parade of singles and finished the day without a home run. Bryce Harper had his first sacrifice bunt of the year. Even Kyle Schwarber—yes, that Kyle Schwarber, the one who led the National League in home runs with 46, the one who hasn’t recorded a sac bunt since 2018—showed bunt twice. What’s more surprising than that?
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?
NEW YORK — After plenty of speculation, and even some drama, the Yankees’ roster for the American League Division Series is now set. New York made it official with an announcement leading up to Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday. Let’s break this list of 26 players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Follow along for live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS
Update, 3:44 p.m. — Alex Bregman has cut the Mariners’ lead to 7-5 with a two-run home run with one out in the eighth. Bregman lifted a slider from Seattle reliever Andres Munoz well over the wall in left center. Yordan Alvarez, who singled to the corner in right the previous at-bat, also scored on the play.
Tri-City Herald
Why We Shouldn’t Overreact to Cleveland’s Offensive Playoff Struggles So Far
Postseason baseball feels like an entirely different sport than the 162 games we watched from early April through the beginning of October. The intensity of every pitch and the heightened weight of each little moment or miscue can loom so much larger. Unfortunately, Cleveland's hero on Saturday (Oscar Gonzalez) probably...
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict
The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now. They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a ‘Tough Conversation’ with Craig Kimbrel
When the Dodgers released their roster for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, there were no huge surprises. There was, however, one omission that made waves even though the writing had been on the wall: former closer Craig Kimbrel was left off in favor of Dustin May. Los...
Comments / 0