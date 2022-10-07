ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri LEGO Masters contestants share how they got onto the show

By Tony Nguyen
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brendan and Greg Tull of Springfield have been putting their LEGO-building skills to the test and are competing in this season of the FOX show, LEGO MASTERS. Ozarksfirst.com got a chance to speak with Brendan after his return from the show.

“Some of our family members were like, ‘Oh, you guys should get on that show. You guys are both really good at this,'” said Tull. Although initially taking the compliment as a joke, the Tull brothers decided they would give it a shot.

After filling out the application online, LEGO Masters gave them a call for several interviews. The brothers were asked to come to the studio.

“We had actually applied for season two and had made it through the process, but then I tested positive for COVID,” said Tull. He was not able to fly to the studio and was not able to compete for that season.

The following year Tull and his brother Greg were selected among a group of 24 contestants from across the country.

    LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Brendon and Greg in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX
  • LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Brendon and Greg in the “Jurass-Brick World” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Sept. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX
    LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Guest star Jessica Meir (astronaut), Host Will Arnett and contestants Brendon and Greg in the “Ready to Launch” season three premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX
    LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Brendon and Greg in the “Brickin’ Bull Ride Rodeo” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

“It was a one-of-a-kind experience, you know, flying out to the studio and getting to meet these other LEGO builders, getting to spend a lot of time with my brother, seeing behind the scenes kind of how the sausage is made, if you will, was pretty cool,” said Tull. “It was … long hours. You know, it was a lot of work filming because it’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that you don’t see.”

Tull said it was fun to dive into 5 million LEGO bricks and to get to meet Will Arnett.

Since coming back to Springfield, he said his family has been excited about tuning in and watching the show.

“I think it’s been kind of a novelty to most of my friends and coworkers where I’ll show up to the gym and they’re like, ‘Oh, hey, it’s the LEGO guy.’ You know, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re a celebrity now.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that!'” said Tull.

Tull recently started a new job where his coworkers and boss didn’t know he was on the show but coincidentally watched it. “He was like, ‘Whoa! No way!’ and so now they’re all kind of into it,” he said.

LEGO MASTERS is a competition show that brings teams of LEGO enthusiasts together to compete for $100,000, a LEGO trophy, and the title of LEGO MASTER. The show is hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett. He is joined by judges, expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

You can watch the show on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. just before FOX 2 News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

