Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Video shows moment California family was abducted
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
New FBI clues reveal more about the mysterious couple who had a stolen de Kooning painting
On her first day on the job, Jori Frost says she saw the painting hanging behind a bedroom door next to a Hoover vacuum. Frost had been hired in 2017 as a caregiver to Rita Alter, a widow in her early 80s with dementia, and Alter was giving her a tour of the three-bedroom home. ...
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day
EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
Large group of 54 migrants seen near Lukeville
A large group of migrants were found near Lukeville, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Daily Beast
Texas Mom Once Busted Over House Full of Tigers Is in Hot Water Again
A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub—which was later abandoned on the doorstep of a California wildlife sanctuary.
Two dead, six injured in stabbings outside Las Vegas casino: Police
LAS VEGAS — The suspect in the stabbing spree that left two dead and six others injured allegedly stabbed his victims so he could "let the anger out," according to an arrest report. The suspect, who had recently arrived in Las Vegas, chose his targets at random, a source...
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
Smithonian
Two Cheetah Cubs Born at Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute
Amani, a four-year-old female cheetah, gave birth to two cubs on October 3 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, NZCBI announced in a statement last week. Though the baby animals are not on display, they can be seen virtually on the Cheetah Cub Cam.
