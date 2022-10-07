ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
CNN

Video shows moment California family was abducted

Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
The Hill

Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
Daily Beast

Texas Mom Once Busted Over House Full of Tigers Is in Hot Water Again

A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub—which was later abandoned on the doorstep of a California wildlife sanctuary.
Smithonian

Two Cheetah Cubs Born at Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute

Amani, a four-year-old female cheetah, gave birth to two cubs on October 3 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, NZCBI announced in a statement last week. Though the baby animals are not on display, they can be seen virtually on the Cheetah Cub Cam.
