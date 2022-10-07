ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

The DEA says they have found “rainbow” fentanyl in at least 21 states. NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram about the latest trend that she says is a ploy by drug cartels. (Update: This video has been updated to include a statistic on the amount of powdered fentanyl seized by the DEA in addition to fake pills.)Sept. 26, 2022.
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
WOLB 1010AM

Two Maryland Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Disguised As Candy

As Halloween approaches, now is the time for parents to be extra careful and to always double-check the candy children receive this season! Officials announced that two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your […] The post Two Maryland Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Disguised As Candy appeared first on 92 Q.
NBC News

Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
creators.com

Peddling the Drug Called Fear

The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning that drug cartels are making colorful "rainbow fentanyl" to appeal to kids. "Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk," a DEA press release warns. And yet there is no evidence that these pills are...
Fox News

Caught on camera: CBP border drug bust shows suspected fentanyl hidden in gas tank

Fox News cameras were at the border when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers busted a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the country. "There is a huge misconception that the narcotics are coming through desert… the reality is, in Arizona so far this year, we seized over 21,000 pounds of narcotics, 18,000 pounds of that is caught at the port of entry," a CBP Director of Field Operations at Nogales Port of Entry told Fox News Monday.
