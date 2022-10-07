Read full article on original website
Feds seize "staggering" amount of meth in fake Adderal pills laced with it
Providence, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns
The DEA says they have found “rainbow” fentanyl in at least 21 states. NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram about the latest trend that she says is a ploy by drug cartels. (Update: This video has been updated to include a statistic on the amount of powdered fentanyl seized by the DEA in addition to fake pills.)Sept. 26, 2022.
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border
Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington. The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear how agents knew to target the...
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
WNDU
114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News. The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people. According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into...
Arizona police seize 50 pounds of fentanyl pills, say drugs were smuggled from Mexico
Police in Arizona discovered 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills that were being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, authorities said. The Ford Fusion sedan was pulled over on northbound I-19 near Sahuarita, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS)...
Two Maryland Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Disguised As Candy
As Halloween approaches, now is the time for parents to be extra careful and to always double-check the candy children receive this season! Officials announced that two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your […] The post Two Maryland Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Disguised As Candy appeared first on 92 Q.
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Florida takes dramatic step to stem 'tidal wave' of fentanyl, sends dealer to prison for 30 years
A Florida man was hit with 30 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a woman — the latest example of the state's aggressive prosecution of drug dealers.
creators.com
Peddling the Drug Called Fear
The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning that drug cartels are making colorful "rainbow fentanyl" to appeal to kids. "Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk," a DEA press release warns. And yet there is no evidence that these pills are...
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
NY DEA largest fentanyl bust to date uncovers candy-colored pills in LEGO children's toy box
DEA New York announced its largest fentanyl seizure to date after 15,000 candy-colored pills were found inside a LEGO box carried by a New Jersey woman for distribution in Manhattan.
Caught on camera: CBP border drug bust shows suspected fentanyl hidden in gas tank
Fox News cameras were at the border when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers busted a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the country. "There is a huge misconception that the narcotics are coming through desert… the reality is, in Arizona so far this year, we seized over 21,000 pounds of narcotics, 18,000 pounds of that is caught at the port of entry," a CBP Director of Field Operations at Nogales Port of Entry told Fox News Monday.
Montana sheriff visits border, sounds alarm about meth in schools: 'What I saw will rip your heart out'
One of the devastating consequences of the ongoing border crisis is the influx of lethal drugs that have poured into communities throughout the U.S., a Montana sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he fears that methamphetamine being brought from the...
