ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dwayne Johnson Has An Answer About If He'll Run For President

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4wIQ_0iQPuKZA00

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is clearing the air on whether he’ll run for the U.S. presidency.

The actor confirmed to CBS “Sunday Morning” that he has ruled out running for office because he wants to prioritize his role as a father instead.

“It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table,” he said when asked about running for president in a teaser from his forthcoming interview with the morning talk show.

“I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it,” he added. “I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, No. 1, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Johnson continued, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s… Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters.”

The “ Black Adam ” star shares 21-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He is also father to 6-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The action star’s interest in running for president dates back as early as 2017 when he expressed to Variety that he would “100% consider” a run.

A survey by Pipslay confirmed nearly half of Americans — 46% of 30,000 people surveyed — would welcome the former wrestling superstar into the Oval Office.

The Hollywood box office king said that a decision about his political future would be “up to the people” in a USA Today article published in February 2021.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson told the outlet. “Truly, I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Johnson stars in the DC superhero movie , “Black Adam,” which is set to hit the big screen on Oct. 21.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 4

Related
Scary Mommy

Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us

Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Wakes Him up in a Way That’s More Effective Than Coffee

If you don’t want a shocking wake-up call tomorrow morning, don’t show your kids Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hilarious new video. (Seriously, you’ll regret it!) Now that you’ve been effectively warned, check out a hilarious video the Black Adam star posted over the weekend. His 6-year-old daughter Jasmine thought of a unique — and jolting! — way to wake up her dad, and he caught the whole thing on camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hashian
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cbs
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy